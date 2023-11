Berba backs City to win at the Bridge

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Leg 1: Back Man City to win

Leg 2: Back BTTS

Leg 3: Back Jeremy Doku to score or assist

We now know Erling Haaland is likely to be fit after he scored twice in midweek. Let's not forget though, Man City were champions before Haaland was at the club too.

Whether it is Haaland or Julian Alvarez who will play as a number nine nat Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Pep will enjoy the chance to choose between the two or even play a false number nine and invent something new and give people something to talk about after the game.

If Haaland is fit he'll be terrorising defenders, but if he doesn't then I'm excited to see what Guardiola is going to offer.

Outside of Haaland, you must give respect to Man City's scouting department because they know exactly what players to get. Not just based on their ability on the pitch, but also I'm sure they're judging how they are as a person.

Jeremy Doku has been producing straight away at Man City, and we can see the difference he makes when in the team. He's been doing great so far. He has speed and is so sharp when changing direction on the pitch. When a player as good as Doku adapts all his qualities to a team that is already very strong, it gives the opposition nightmares.

When Man City are playing, you always must expect goals. As well as Haaland everyone else in the team can score goals, so I expect some on Sunday.

Obviously Haaland is the main man for goals but if not, you have Alvarez and Doku in the team, you can take your pick. There are a lot of players in this team that can hurt opponents.

Based on his form last week, and the fact he didn't start in the Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday, I'm going to back Doku to lead City to another Premier League victory.

Chelsea are coming off the back of a win at Spurs, but let's not forget that was against nine men for most of the game. I think they can score against City, but they will not be strong enough to take any points from the game.

Mark Stinchcombe Says

Leg 1: Back Man City to win

Leg 2: Back BTTS

Leg 3: Back Haaland score or assist

I like City as well and it is difficult not to back them at 8/111.72. They have won their last six against Chelsea who have not even scored in those meetings. Despite the huge turnover at Chelsea I expect there are still some scars from those defeats.

City have already lost this season at Wolves, Arsenal and Newcastle. Crucially, though, those defeats came without Rhodri. They have won 12 from 12 across the Premier League and Champions League when the Spaniard has featured.

I like both teams to score as well. Despite their problems Chelsea have registered 23 expect goals (xG) this season - the fourth best xG in the league and only one behind City.

The increase in stoppage time this season increases the chance of goals. City have kept just five clean sheets in all competitions.

Finally, the main man, Erling Haaland. He has scored 47 goals in 46 Premier League games which is phenomenal, but he has also assisted 10. So it's great to have him onside from the score or assist angle.

