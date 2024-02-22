Dimitar Berbatov MD26 Premier League Predictions: Eight correct score tips up to 11/1

Title chasers to win by narrow margins

United can close gap on inactive Spurs

Eight scorelines this week from 11/2 6.50 to 11/1 12.00

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 4/91.44, Draw 13/53.60, Nottm Forest 4/15.00

Although Aston Villa have slipped a little, I still think they're having a great season so far. I'd be surprised if Nottingham Forest beat Aston Villa. Aston Villa will win if they stay concentrated.

Match Odds 90: Brighton 8/111.73, Draw 21/10, Everton 3/14.00

Everton are in danger and need points. Sometimes Brighton play s*** and sometimes they play great. If Brighton take confidence from thrashing Sheffield United then I think they'll beat Everton.

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 5/61.84, Draw 15/82.88, Burnley 11/43.75

If we don't see Roy Hodgson manage again then we can say 'thank you'. I don't know much about the new manager, it will be a big moment for him in his first game at home. When a new manager comes in, the players want to show him how good they are. That will give a boost to Crystal Palace, Burnley are having a really tough season, so I'll go for a home win.

Match Odds 90: Manchester United 4/91.44, Draw 13/53.60, Fulham 4/15.00

Fulham are sitting comfortably in mid-table, but it's a bit underwhelming compared to last season. United need to catch Spurs and Villa, and you know what, they're not far off. So this is a massive game for United and it's one they need to win.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 5/16.00, Draw 3/14.00, Man City 1/31.33

Even if you're not at your best and you're sluggish like City against Brentford, you need to know how to win, and the quality will sometimes carry you to the finish line, which it did in the end for Guardiola's team last time out. City need the points otherwise Arsenal will overtake them. I'll go for a City win.

Match Odds 90: Arsenal 3/101.30, Draw 16/54.20, Newcastle 11/26.50

This is a good, good game. It's a big match for Arsenal, they're on a great run and they will be full of confidence. Newcastle will want to get back to winning ways, and this would be a great way to do it, but I think the home team will have too much for them. So, I'll go with Arsenal to win.

Match Odds 90: Wolves 2/51.40, Draw 13/53.60, Sheff United 9/25.50

It will be a massive surprise if Sheffield United win this one. It's just not working out for Sheffield United. So, I'll go with Wolves.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 5/42.25, Draw 9/52.80, Brentford 6/42.50

West Ham have lost their last three games, they have to break that run. Brentford are a tough side to breakdown, we saw that against City. I don't think this will be a pretty game. I'll go for a draw.

Now read more exclusive columns from Dimitar Berbatov here.