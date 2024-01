Wins expected for Arsenal, City and Liverpool

Man United to suffer at Wolves

10 scorelines this week from 5/1 6.00 to 9/1 10.00

Match Odds 90: Nottingham Forest 13/27.50, Draw 10/34.33, Arsenal 3/101.30

I'd be curious to see how both teams play after the Premier League winter break. I'm sure they had a good break. Arsenal need to be on the front foot if they want to continue chasing the title. They will have problems because Forest will be in their faces. I'll still go with Arsenal to win it.

Match Odds 90: Fulham 13/102.30, Draw 17/102.70, Everton 15/82.88

Every game is a fight for Everton, especially if they lose this one. Fulham are comfortable in the middle of the table. Fulham try to entertain, but they sometimes lose concentration and slip from time to time and afford scoring opportunities for the opposition. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Luton 3/14.00, Draw 9/43.25, Brighton 4/61.67

This game is unpredictable because Luton can be a tough challenge, especially at home. Luton can bully you and try to take control. Brighton never change, they will just play football. I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 8/151.53, Draw 23/103.30, Sheffield United 4/15.00

Crystal Palace lost 5-0 to Arsenal last time out, so they need to win this one. People are putting pressure on Roy Hodgson, he knows what he is doing though, he has so much experience in football, he will be looking forward to this current challenge they are facing. I'll go for Crystal Palace.

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 8/111.73, Draw 9/43.25, Newcastle 5/23.50

This season Aston Villa are Newcastle of the previous season. Aston Villa are doing so well, but Newcastle are struggling. We've seen what Villa can do. I want to see Villa challenging for the title. They're trying to make it uncomfortable for everyone near the top. Newcastle need to correct their form but I'll go for an Aston Villa win.

Match Odds 90: Man City 1/141.07, Draw 8/19.00, Burnley 20/121.00

If Man City are in the mood I don't see Burnley getting anything from the game, especially at the Etihad. Unless there is a major upset and City didn't sleep the previous night, I see a comfortable win for City.

Match Odds 90: Tottenhan 8/151.53, Draw 5/23.50, Brentford 7/24.50

That could be a tricky game. Spurs need to bounce back. The FA Cup was their last hope to win a trophy unless they win the Premier League, which isn't likely at all. Brentford can surprise teams, but in this case, Spurs will win.

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 1/21.50, Draw 13/53.60, Chelsea 7/24.50

Liverpool would like to play the rest of the season in the best way possible to honour Jurgen Klopp. That's why I think they'll push in every game and play good football. Which Chelsea team will turn up at the game? We'll find out. Liverpool will win.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 13/102.30, Draw 15/82.88, Bournemouth 8/52.60

Bournemouth's good form in the league has slowed down recently and they will be looking to get back in shape. That being said, West Ham are on a good run, they're doing really well and I think they'll continue that run. I'll go with West Ham to win.

Match Odds 90: Wolves 7/52.40, Draw 15/82.88, Man Utd 6/42.50

I want to say United will win comfortably, but I saw some troubling things in the Newport game. They need to wake up. It's going to be tough, so I'll go for a draw.

