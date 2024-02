Gunners are in best position to win the league

Great to see Foden and Richarlison firing

Poch to get push if Chelsea lose next game

We now have a three-horse race for the Premier League title. I was hoping that Aston Villa would disrupt Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man City but unfortunately, despite their 5-0 win over Sheffield United, Villa have dropped points in games I expected them to win.

Arsenal are in a great position after their win over Liverpool and if they correct the mistakes from last season, then I think they're in the best position to win the Premier League.

You can't say anything is finished because Manchester City have a lot of experience. They came from behind last season so know what it takes to lift the trophy.

Despite Liverpool's loss against Arsenal, the Reds are still a force to be reckoned with and they'll fight to the end too, but at the moment, Arsenal are the team for me. If they stay smart, I think they can win the Premier League.

How is Phil Foden only 23?!

F***ing hell, Phil Foden is still 23. Oh my god. That speaks volumes. Sometimes you see players play football and you think they're older. It shows how far he's come in this team and it's a credit to him.

He's unbelievable and sometimes I think he doesn't get the headlines he deserves because of the big names around him.

I think it helps that he has the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland around him because it protects him from getting carried away. We all know what the England man can do - he's sensational.

This is an example of what can happen when you have the right manager around you. At the beginning, everyone was asking why Foden wasn't playing or being loaned out and Pep Guardiola was explaining that he would get his chance. Now we can see the results.

Ange's love is helping Richarlison

Speaking of in-form goalscorers, let's talk about Richarlison. Strikers want to be treated in a special way and if you have a manager who likes you and you're going through a difficult time of not scoring, he's going to give you more time to find form.

If the manager doesn't like you, he's going to give you two or three games and after that his patience will run out. In this case with Richarlison, Ange Postecoglou likes him a lot. He's given him the time to shine and find his form.

Even if your team is losing, if you score goals, you're going to still feel good - trust me. This is the most important thing Richalirson is doing right now. You can see how much confidence he has.

Pochettino could be sacked this season

I wouldn't be surprised if Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea have spent so much money on players - they have good players in the team - but obviously it's not working out.

The last game against Wolves, when Chelsea lost 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, was a prime example of the chaos that's happening on the pitch. You can see Chelsea are lost, at times, and don't know what to do. Of course, you can't get rid of the whole team.

The manager is always the first to go. Pochettino always tried to say that Chelsea was a long-term project, but in modern football, the owners of clubs don't have that patience. If Chelsea lose the next game, I think Pochettino will get sacked.