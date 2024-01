Every player and manager wants to win the FA Cup. They're not saving themselves for other competitions. Winning it gives you another trophy and a boost to your ego, especially if you beat a big opponent.

Leeds defeat in 2010 was a major upset

Back in 2010, when we lost to Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup, the situation was different for Manchester United to what it is today. In those days, winning the Premier League was everything and we were lifting trophies regularly.

Now, if United get knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round, their only way of winning a major trophy this season will have gone.

Of course, against Leeds, there was even more disappointment because when you're a serial winner and you win the Premier League pretty much every year, and then Leeds come to your place and beat you, that's a disaster. The dressing was a f***ing cemetery!

Afterwards, we were just sitting there waiting for the gaffer to give us what we deserved. You then start to punish yourself by thinking: "I didn't do enough, I disappointed everyone." That's what winners do to themselves when they lose.

Winners take responsibility and try to correct their mistakes in the next game. It was a major upset for us back then.

FA Cup win could save United's season

Based on some of the recent games, especially the last match against Nottingham Forest, I never know which United team is going to turn up. When I expect United to win they lose. Sometimes I think United aren't going to win and then they do.

Ahead of their FA Cup third round tie away to Wigan on Monday evening, United players need to say to each other: "Guys, this is our only chance of winning a trophy this season, let's put all of our energy and consistency into trying to get our hands on that trophy."

It's going to be great if they win the FA Cup but let's take one game at a time. It's not going to be easy, especially against League 1 Wigan because they will be thinking: "We have a chance against this United team."

This is the only major trophy United can win this season and doing so could save their season. Of course, they need to chase a top four finish in the Premier League (they are 12.011/1 on the Betfair Exchange) by any means necessary, but winning the FA Cup would be something they can show off. United need to go full speed and try to win the competition.

Wigan tie is must win for Ten Hag

The trip to northwest neighbours Wigan is a potential banana skin. If you don't go all in from the first whistle - pressing, counter-pressing, showing your intent, trying to get an early goal so you can calm your nerves - then you're going to have a tough game.

United are so inconsistent and unpredictable, it's always up and down, up and down with them, and that's very dangerous. If they lose this game, then the critics will be gunning for them.

For Ten Hag, this is a must-win game. It's more stress for the players if they lose and there will be more questions around the manager's future.

Wigan v Man Utd Prediction: Reds to win... just

I can't go for anything else other than a victory for United. They must win no matter what, I don't care how. It's impossible for United not to win this game. If they lose then the rest of this season will be a nightmare.

Wigan have nothing to lose, they'll play and enjoy it as much as they can. United are the ones who have everything to lose.

It's a game where everyone says: "It's f***ing Wigan, you should easily beat them." But this is the FA Cup, major upsets have happened in this competition, so United need to pay attention otherwise it'll be a nightmare.

In my mind, this should be a convincing Man United win. In reality, let's see.