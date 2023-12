Berba predicts dropped points for Arsenal and United

Match Odds 90: Luton 7/24.50, Draw 12/53.40, Chelsea 8/151.53

Chelsea won late against Crystal Palace. Some teams enjoy leaving it late and creating some drama! Luton also won their last game late on and they are proving they can be a tricky opponent.

They can make it difficult if they want to. Chelsea, even though they won against Palace, still don't seem like the most stable team. I'm going to go for the surprise result here, and I think Luton will continue their winning streak.

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 3/101.30, Draw 16/54.20, Burnley 6/17.00

To get back on track, all Villa need to do is keep putting the ball into the back of the net. They're having a great season, and Emery wants people to remember that. His interview was him defending his players after a bad couple of results. Some of the games they lost were winnable, but other than that, they're doing so well.

There's still lots of football to be played, and they can certainly be up there to surprise people. It is a great opportunity to get back to winning ways and I think they will win against Burnley.

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 11/102.11, Draw 17/102.70, Brentford 21/10

Both teams here need to get points on the board. Palace can get a draw against City, but then somehow not win games when they need to. I think Palace will win this one because they are at home and need the points. Brentford were beaten by Wolves and have started to slip down the table. This is a big game for both out of form teams.

Match Odds 90: Man City 1/16, Draw 17/29.50, Sheff United 25/126.00

I don't want to underestimate Sheffield United, but if City are in the mood, they'll have too much class not to win the game. Guardiola will be reminding his players of the game against Crystal Palace and letting them know that this sort of thing cannot happen ever again. There are standards that they need to be living up to. City are the much stronger team so I'll go with City.

Match Odds 90: Wolves 6/42.50, Draw 7/42.75, Everton 6/42.50

I've been really impressed with Hwang so far. There's something about the Bundesliga where players can show how good they are before going to the Premier League. Everton are still having some problems under Sean Dyche and Wolves beat Brentford away 4-1 last time out. This is set to be tighter than that though, so I think it will be a draw.

Match Odds 90: Nottm Forest 9/52.80, Draw 15/82.88, Man United 11/102.11

Chris Wood's hat-trick was so good to watch, particularly against Newcastle, his old team. It is hard for Newcastle, and playing in so many competitions is taking its toll on them. However if you want to be a big club, as Newcastle are, then you must get used to difficult games. Credit to Nottingham Forest for beating them, and it will be a tough game for Man United. I want United to win, but I think it will be a draw.

Match Odds 90: Fulham 4/15.00, Draw 23/103.30, Arsenal 1/21.50

Fulham can cause problems, particularly at home. They lose games, but Marco Silva has his own philosophy where he wants to play pure football. Arsenal are the same, and Arteta won't change his philosophy either. It's going to be about who can out-master the other.

Arsenal have better players and more quality on paper, and they will be the favourites, however I could see an upset here, so I'll go for a draw.

Match Odds 90: Tottenham 4/71.57, Draw 12/53.40, Bournemouth 3/14.00

Spurs should be winning this. With Son going in January to play in the Asia cup, it will be a major blow. Romero is also out for a month. Every team has problems, but before Son goes, they need to be winning as many games as possible. Credit to Bournemouth, who are in superb form right now, but this might be a step too far for them at the moment. i'll go for Spurs here.

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 1/31.33, Draw 3/14.00, Newcastle 9/25.50

So many games have taken its toll on Newcastle. Even though they are out of the Champions League, they now have a taste for it, despite with the fatigue in the body, emotions running high and the experience. After that though, you have games like against Nottingham Forest where everyone expects you to win, but because of playing so many games, you don't.

And now, they have a tough game at Liverpool. Klopp's side are doing so well at the moment, and beat Burnley away last time. Liverpool will want to win the league again, and I think with the way they are performing with Salah leading the charge, it's another winnable game.

They can take advantage of Newcastle, who have not been concentrating in some of their games. Liverpool will press them and make them make mistakes, so I will go with a Liverpool win.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 6/52.20, Draw 15/82.88, Brighton 8/52.60

Brighton are in a weird place at the moment, however they will still want to play their football. They drew with Palace and concede in every game, which means it's harder to win the three points. For West Ham, well I can't forget that 5-0 defeat v Fulham just yet, but then they beat Man United. They are sometimes a strange team, so I will go for a draw here.

