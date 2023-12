Berba says Arsenal can win title

Backs Havertz to play key role again

Back BTTS but no goalfest at Anfield

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

Leg 1: Draw

Leg 2: Both teams to score

Leg 3: Havertz to score or assist

This is a massive game. If Arsenal get something out of it they'll be in a great position for a title challenge. If they're top at Christmas, then I think they can win the league.

Liverpool needed to play better than they did against Manchester United because there were some cracks in their defence and United didn't take advantage of it.

Liverpool will try to do what they did against United in the first 10 minutes - pressing and trying to score that early goal. But at the same time, they will be more cautious because Arsenal are in first place in the table and have real quality attackers who can punish them.

Arsenal are playing better than United, so because of this Liverpool will be more cautious. Maybe they won't press so much because they know what Arsenal can do. It'll be a more tactical game. So, because of this I'd go for a draw, but it won't be a high-scoring draw. Maybe 1-1.

Both sides have amazing players, and when it comes to looking at who will be key it will be hard to look past the like of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka.

Looking at a player who isn't necessarily getting all the spotlight, I'm happy for Kai Havertz . Not only because I support him as he comes from Leverkusen, but because he has quality.

He reminds me a bit of myself, with knowing how to control and pass the ball, the vision. I'm happy he's scoring goals, although that is not his prime role in my opinion.

Mikel Arteta deserves credit for sticking with Havertz, trusting him, giving him time to play and making him feel welcome at Arsenal. This is what good managers do when they believe in their players. If he plays, he's a danger because he knows how to read the game.

