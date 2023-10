Berbatov says now is the time for Hojlund

City fan sam is backing Alvarez to continue his form

Dimitar Berbatov Says:

It doesn't make any difference (where the match is played), in my opinion, because City can play well anywhere they go.

But again, if United don't correct their mistakes which we see in most games - in some games they get away with it because the opposition doesn't have the quality to punish them - they will suffer and they will lose against City.

I hope they will be smart and concentrated against City and that they don't make mistakes. That's the vital part. If you do, you suffer.

United won the game last year, yes. Sometimes you play against a big team and even if you don't play well and the opposition outplay you, you can still win. This is how football works sometimes and you are surprised about it.

But as I say, be clever, concentrate and make no mistakes. To be honest, I'd go more towards a draw in this game.

There will be goals, for sure. City have the players that will score goals no matter what. There are rare occasions where they will have a bad day at the office, but I see goals.

It's a great opportunity for Hojlund to score his first Premier League goal because he's new to the derby. Everyone has already probably told him what this means as a game.

He will be, like in every Premier League game, up for it because he's a striker. He wants to score goals. The fact that he hasn't scored in the Premier League yet will be on his mind. He needs to do that as soon as possible so he can be fully confident and comfortable going into each game.

It's a great opportunity to do it vs City, it won't be easy, of course. But if he does it, everybody will be great with him, especially the fans with it being a derby against City. Let's hope we see it happen.

Who's going to take centre stage? I see Onana playing a big part in the game. Obviously, it sounds bad because if your goalkeeper is the best player on the pitch, you haven't played so well. But you can still win the game.

I'll go for a draw. Hopefully, if United don't make silly mistakes and they can get a surprising win.

Sam Rosbottom Says:

Okay, Berba you're going for the draw, we know these games are often incredibly difficult to predict.

To kick off my Bet Builder, I like Bruno Fernandes - he's scored in his last two Manchester derbies, and if Man Utd are going to get something out of this one he's going to be the main man; he's the captain so I'm going to back him to have a shot on target in the game. M

Manchester United player prices are slightly elevated this week because it's City, and I think getting him onside is a good way to start.

Next, Julian Alvarez - we spoke a lot about him during your Betting.Betfair column this week - he's scored seven goals this season for City, and you can see now he's clearly trusted by Pep. He's filled the De Bruyne hole as well as he possibly could and is doing a fantastic job for the team.

Alavrez makes plenty of clever runs too beyond Haaland, and I can see him getting on the scoresheet at Old Trafford so I'm going to back him to score anytime at 7/42.70.

And, Berba, I'm going to stick my neck out on the line, and back Manchester City to win. They've won more Premier League games at Old Trafford than any other away side, and most of those have come under Pep Guardiola.

None of this 'offside' goal like there was in this fixture last season when Marcus Rashford was clearly offside before Bruno scored. Rashford was in that offside position - I think City are going to win this one.

