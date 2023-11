How Spurs respond to defeat will tell us a lot

Spurs vs Chelsea was a crazy, etnertaining game that had everything. There was drama, VAR, disallowed goals, red cards, and goals. The Spurs fans will be disappointed, the Chelsea fans will be ecstatic.

ButtTo have a good, exciting game you must be 11 v 11, right? When one team plays with nine men, it's easy for the opposition to win. If you don't want to be two men down, you must be smarter. I hope Spurs learn from the two sendings off against Chelsea.

Spurs must bounce back immediately

For Tottenham now, it is all about how they bounce back from the Chelsea defeat. Ange Postecoglou's men go to Wolves on Saturday and it's going to be a crucial moment for them. It may tell us if they can progress and have a really great season.

I'm wondering how they'll bounce back without the two first-team players who got the red cards - Christian Romero and Destiny Udogie - and the injured Micky van de Ven. It'll be a real test of character for the team.

When he's back, Romero can be reliable for sure, but he must avoid moments like the one against Chelsea. The tackle that got him the red card came because of his passion, because of his willingness to do the best for the team.

When you're in that moment, trust me, it's easy to forget that you are in the penalty box. If you're not careful, you can concede a penalty, which is what happened. Romero went for the ball but by today's rules it was a red card challenge.

As hard as it can be, these are the moments when you need to control your emotions which push you to be passionate and show: "I'll get the f****** ball no matter what." If Romero can control his emotions and stop making mistakes like this, it's going to be better for him and the team.

Controlling your emotions, as a player and a team, comes with experience, with winning titles. I know how difficult it can be sometimes. When you have a derby like last night's game, you want to show everybody that you're passionate, that you're up for the game and you're doing everything you can to get the ball, to get the goals.

That is sometimes shown by hard challenges, and it can lead to red cards. It comes because of a player's passion for the game.

Still early for Jackson and Chelsea

That hat-trick he score against Spurs is going to be good for Nicolas Jackson, obviously. He's stating his claim, saying: "I can be the No.9 for Chelsea." But it's early days for him. He needs to keep working hard to get goalscoring opportunities.

Sometimes when he gets in a good scoring opportunity, his finishing is poor. The Tottenham game will be good for his confidence, although we can't forget that it was 11 against nine, so it was easy for him to get those scoring opportunities.

The important thing was that he took his chances. It's a good hat-trick for him to build his confidence, but he needs to be consistent.

Gordon goal should not have counted

Anthony Gordon's goal for Newcastle against Arsenal should have been disallowed. No one can give a correct verdict if the ball was out of play or not - we need to see the angle! Then comes the cross, Joelinton fouls Gabriel Magalhaes, he puts his hands on Gabriel's neck and pushes him.

In any other country, that would have been a foul and the goal would have been disallowed, but because it's in England, the referees like to keep the game going.

I can understand why Mikel Arteta was angry after the game and the club reacted emotionally. Arteta and Arsenal needed to act, and that's the way they chose to respond.

Kane becomes top scorer in Europe

When you play for Bayern Munich, you are head and shoulders above any other team in the Bundesliga. They can buy the best players and have the most money, which leads to their success.

Harry Kane was always going to score goals there because he's surrounded by players who can put in quality crosses and assist him.

The Bundesliga is slower paced than the Premier League, and it's easier to be fouled in Germany. That's one of the main differences between the leagues. But the quality between the teams is much bigger in the Bundesliga.

If Bayern Munich play a bottom-of-the-table team, Bayern will win, even with 10 men on the pitch. I remember when Bayern played with a man sent off early in the season and they still scored goals and won that game.

You could argue that, had he joined Manchester United in the summer, the service would not have been good enough for Harry Kane to perform as well as he is for Bayern.

Look at Rasmus Hojlund. He can score goals, but the service is not there for him and the same would probably have happened to Kane.

At the moment, it looks like Kane made the right decision to join Bayern. He's scoring hat-tricks and goals from the halfway line. He's showing the form we all thought we would see and it's great to watch.

