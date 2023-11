Back a repeat of Madrid win

Bayern Munich can book their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League with a win over Galatasaray.

The Group A leaders have won all three of their games, including the reverse fixture in which they claimed a 3-1 victory in Turkey. They come into this match off the back of a 4-0 win in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. It was the second successive match in which Harry Kane had scored a hat-trick.

Since losing to Bayern, Gala have bounced back with victories over Rizespor and Kasimpasa. We have to assume that revival will end on Wednesday. A Bayern win, with both teams to score and Kane to find the net is priced at 13/82.62.

PSV need a victory against Lens to reignite their Champions League campaign.

After three games, the Dutch club only have two points (W0 D2 L1), with one of the coming in their last outing when they drew 1-1 at Lens. Wins have not been so hard to come by in the Eredivisie, with PSV taking three points from all eleven of their games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Heracles at the weekend.

Lens come into this match off the back of a nine match unbeaten run, although there have been a large number of draws (W4 D5). There is a strong argument that PSV are overdue a win, but the price of Lens of 1/11.98 for Lens to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market is excellent value.

Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Braga.

Carlo Ancelotti's team were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, following their dramatic El Clasico win at the Camp Nou. There have been no such slip ups in Group C, with Madrid winning all three of their games.

They won 2-1 at Braga in the reverse fixture, leaving the Portuguese club in third place after three games (W1 D0 L2). Let's back a repeat of a bet which was successful in that match, with a Real Madrid win, Jude Bellingham to score and under 4.5 goals, priced at 11/53.15.

Inter are another side that can confirm their place in the last-16, should they win at Red Bull Salzburg.

Having won the away fixture 2-1, last season's finalists are unbeaten in Group D after three games (W2 D1), leaving them in second place, level on points with the leaders Real Sociedad. Inter are also faring well in Serie A, with their 2-1 win at Atalanta over the weekend seeing them remain top, two points ahead of Juventus.

Since winning their opener away at Benfica, the Austrians have lost both of their group games. Another defeat seems likely and you can back an Inter win and Lautaro Martinez to score at 13/82.62, with the Argentine having scored 13 goals in 14 games this season.

