Berba predicts title winner, top four and relegation

How will Ten Hag's 2024 look?

Can Harry Kane win the Champions League?

Who will win the Premier League?

It won't be Chelsea or Man United, I'll tell you that!

Arsenal are in a great position to win the Premier League so if they don't screw it up again like last year then I think they'll win it. I also want to say that we could have another Leicester story with Aston Villa. That would be amazing.

Who will finish in the top four?

I want Aston Villa to finish in the top four. They deserve that. I think the top four will be Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Do Man United and Spurs make up the top six?

If Chelsea produce a miracle then they can finish in the top six but yes, both Man United and Spurs will finish in the top six.

Who will be relegated from the Premier League?

I think Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United will all be relegated.

Who will win the Champions League?

I will go with Bayern Munich because I want to see Harry Kane lift a trophy.

Do you have any advice for Harry Kane experiencing his first winter break?

No. He just should enjoy it. Now he can enjoy a break around Christmas having had to play so much during this time when in England.

Will Erik ten Hag leave Man United in 2024?

If Man United don't qualify for the top four or win a trophy, I think he will leave.

How many Premier League goals will Rasmus Hojlund score in 2024?

I'll go for 17 goals.

Will Man United win a trophy in 2024?

The Premier League is out of the question. I want to say they'll win a trophy but with some of the games they have to play, I'll say no they won't win a trophy in 2024.

Will Harry Maguire be a Man United player on December 31, 2024?

If he continues to play games, he'll stay. But if he doesn't then he'll be looking for something else. Simple as that. I think he'll stay.

Will Mauricio Pochettino be Chelsea manager at the end of 2024?

No.

Will Spurs win a trophy in 2024?

Spurs have no chance of winning the Premier League and I don't think they'll win a cup competition.

Who will win Euro 2024?

I will go for France. I want to say England but I'll go for France. They're really good.

England's next manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after Euro 2024?

It won't be Pep Guardiola. I want to say Jose Mourinho but I want it to be an English manager. I think Eddie Howe would be a great choice but I'm not sure he'd leave Newcastle yet.

Maybe if England do well, Southgate will stay. Maybe one day Wayne Rooney can take charge but now it's too early.

