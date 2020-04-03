Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Harry Kane has tough decision to make

Whatever happens, Liverpool deserve Premier League title

We are all missing football, it is our religion. I have seen that a couple of players have spoken out asking for a solution. They have finished the league in Belgium where there was only one game to go, so you can understand that decision, but in the Premier League there are still nine rounds of fixtures to go.

I have seen people calling for the season to be void, to give the title to Liverpool and other opinions. Some people are saying their teams could play their remaining fixtures in a couple of weeks, but that can lead to many injuries. I don't know which decision is the right one, whatever is decided won't be so popular.

People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them. With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season. It's so strange, and it will be unfair on them if the season is voided, they will be so disappointed.

The people who make the decisions at the Premier League are facing something they have never experienced before, and people are split on what should happen. I would like to see the season finish with football, but obviously people's safety comes first.

Life is different, but it's important to stay active

Everyday is the same at the moment, I wake up, do some yoga, help the kids with the homework and watch some movies. I can imagine things are the same for everyone at the minute and we all need to stay at home. I've been helping my kids a lot with their home schooling online and let me tell you, it's not easy! Most of the time I'm the PE teacher, coming up with the games around the house, but it's good and it keeps me feeling younger and keeps my brain busy.

I'm trying to keep as active as possible and I'm fortunate to have some gym equipment at my home, but I see social media posts of people improvising, running up the stairs and trying to find different ways to stay active, which is necessary. It's important to take care of yourself and stay safe so that this can end as soon as possible.

I think at the moment we should all be watching more comedies, you don't want to be spending too much time watching sad movies, so I'd recommend a few good comedies. It's good to put your mind at ease and laugh a bit, I've watched Bad Boys for Life, it's really funny, The Gentleman is a nice movie by Guy Ritchie, Jumanji with the Rock is good to laugh with the family.

Harry Kane has tough decision to make

This week I also saw some comments from Harry Kane, he loves Spurs but if they aren't going to be producing trophies then maybe it is time to leave. He knows all that, of course he's thinking about it, now even more than before.

I think once it returns, maybe football will change in the amount of money that is spent, in the way players are bought and sold. If you are Kane in this situation and Daniel Levy is your chairman, he isn't going to sell you cheap, he is going to ask for what is fair, which in the case of Kane is a lot of money.

I see a lot of similarities in the situation I went through and what is happening with Kane at the minute. There is a strong connection between Spurs and Manchester United, Teddy Sherringham was at Tottenham then went to Old Trafford, I was a Spurs striker and went to United and now Kane, who's also a striker, is being linked with a move there.

I feel that it's also a similar time in his career that I was at, you start to think if you're on the right path and you think about winning things. If you are one of the lucky ones like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes or Gary Neville where you spend your whole life at one great club then you don't have to ask yourselves those questions, you just want to work hard and prove yourself everyday.

When I left Spurs, even though I had won a trophy with the club it was a still difficult decision to make. I was following my own path and I knew that people wouldn't be happy, but I had to do it, I come from a small country and when one of the biggest clubs in the world came in for me it was my dream.

Timo Werner a better fit at Bayern Munich instead of England

This week there have been reports about Bayern Munich's interest in Timo Werner, and having played in the Bundasliga, Munich are up their with the biggest names like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus and so on.

Every season they are up there in the Champions League and they have been dominant in Germany. To be honest, it looks like a sensible move for Werner, he knows the league, they know him there, he can get used to his surroundings a lot easier. The only thing for me that I may question is if he goes there he will have a lot of competition to face in Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabre, Kingsley Coman and potentially Leroy Sane, who they are also linked with, so there are a lot of similarities for one or two positions.

But, like I said, it makes more sense for him to go there than move to England where it will probably take him a bit more time to adjust to things.

When you are a player in that position and a few teams want you it feels good but it can make your head spin and you get sleepless nights because you want to make the right decision.

I don't think Liverpool will miss out if he doesn't move to Merseyside, their front three are so good. I don't see many players coming close to them at the moment, the way they link up, the way they switch positions is so phenomenal. It's hard to see someone else fitting in the way they do.

Benzema and Giroud should settle dispute on the phone, not social media

This week I saw comments from both Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud on social media. I'm not going to take any sides and it is far from how I think things should be handled. It can entertaining for the fans, a bit of showbiz for the media but it is disrespectful.

Both players are great players and they have their strengths and weaknesses when it comes to things on the pitch. They also have their reputations, their ego and clearly they know how good they are but I don't know why that measurement of who is better is important.

I'm never a fan of these sort of things and if people have issues they should just pick up the phone. I don't see a point in measuring if mine is bigger than yours.