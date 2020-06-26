Dimitar Berbatov: Manchester United must not let Liverpool equal record

Other teams need to learn from Liverpool

You can always learn from other teams and United have a lot to learn from Liverpool. Managers constantly study their opposition to try and learn something, that will never change. United and the other teams should take and learn from Liverpool's intensity, their hunger to get the ball back when they lose it. Liverpool fight so hard for the ball, they remind me of Barcelona, then when they have the ball, bang, it is pure tiki taka with a twist of Klopp.

Man Utd can never say they are too far behind because every year is different, this year Liverpool won easily and that will inspire the other clubs' ambitions to say 'next season we will stop this happening again'. They need to have this in their minds, they won't lie down and take it, but if Liverpool keep going they way they have been doing then yes, they will be hard to catch. The other teams need to accept the challenge and that will make it very interesting for us to watch next season.

United players fought hard for their record

I never thought Liverpool would be so dominant again. Klopp has been there for five years, and it shows when you find the right guy and stick by them things come your way, it might be a while without titles while the manager adjusts, but then the success will come.

When I was a player at Old Trafford, we thought United's success would go on forever, Liverpool are now dangerously close to United's record, and I'm sure they'd love to equal that. I'm not at United anymore, I can't stop it from happening, but I hope the current players will see Liverpool getting closer and try make sure it never happens. They suffered and waited for so long, the way they play now that the way they won it will give them more ambition to win more. Klopp can make them title contenders for years to come.

The United lads shouldn't need a message from anyone to tell them, they can't let them equal the record and dominate again, if they do then we have a problem. They will have seen Liverpool last night, they will know they are close to the record and they must do everything to stop this happening. You want to be on top yourself and not let anyone take over, so they need to up their intensity. The United players cannot let Liverpool knock them off the perch that we fought so hard to take as our own.

Congratulations to Liverpool, they deserve it

When a team is that dominant, and when they deserve the title, I don't think anyone can argue or feel bad because with Liverpool we have witnessed great football, great players and a great coach in action. They deserve their title. It's not their fault no one challenged them, they played amazing football. So, from me, congratulations. Klopp has brought them more joy than anyone in 30 years, he should be congratulated.

They were good last year too, and they just continued the same path of consistency, whereas with City, they lost that consistency factor and they suffered. City failed to produce what they produced last year, and Liverpool continued on the path of success. That key factor of consistency and balance, for Liverpool it is unbelievable.

Pleasing to see United's unwanted hattrick record disappear

It was pleasing to see such a positive United performance midweek and I am really happy for Martial with his hattrick. They are aiming for the top four and they must keep pushing and winning, so I am happy for them. That game was great, they played very strong and another bad record is out of the way. Football changes, strikers and defenders are stronger and faster, it's probably harder to score hattricks now, except for Messi and Ronaldo. But, it's crazy that it has been seven years since Van Persie last scored a Man United hattrick, but I'm happy that it was Martial who dealt with that issue.

Scoring one is a hard thing to do, never mind scoring five goals, you need luck. However, looking at that record and the lack of hattricks doesn't mean they aren't good enough, the game is changing, it's more tactical. You have more chance when there's nothing to play for and the game is open, when it's tight and tactical it's much harder.

Anyone connected with United hopes they will continue to break those bad records, the squad is getting stronger, hopefully they can get that Champions League spot for next year. They will want to catch Liverpool and City, no doubt about it.