US Election Live Blog: The Resistance has its candidate but is that a positive?

Tuesday 30th July - 14:30 Harris is a very different candidate to Biden

Politicos have endless fun debating "What ifs?". How history may have panned out with a slightly different election result or chain of events. One that has rarely left my mind over the past nine years involves Trump - the current favourite to win the 2024 US Presidential election - and his various opponents or potential opponents.

During that period, he has transformed the Republicans but the Democrats have barely changed, in terms of ideology and policy. But the brand, image, strengths and weaknesses of their leaders have differed.

In 2015, Barack Obama had won two comfortable victories and would leave office with exceptionally high approvals. Hillary Clinton, who had already shown in 2008 that she lacked his charisma, popularity and campaigning skills became the nominee. Her campaign was soon badly damaged by the e-mail scandal. Whilst she would lose to Trump, it is worth remembering that negative approval ratings and energised opponents didn't prevent her winning the popular vote by 3M.

The pushback against Trump began on the day of his inauguration with the unprecedented Women's March. 'The Resistance' was born. It intersected fury at Trump's misogyny, corruption, the Russia investigation, the MeToo movement, the hearings around Brett Kavanaugh's elevation to the Supreme Court. That movement would power a vast increase in engagement and turnout. It led to the 'Blue Wave' at the 2018 mid-term elections and polls consistently projecting a Trump defeat.

Kamala Harris sliced and diced Brett Kavanaugh to the point that Republicans had to bail him out of his stumbling and stammering. How many lies did he tell during his confirmation hearing? pic.twitter.com/C9hfooMnBr -- chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 15, 2019

BREAKING: The Kamala Harris campaign is resurrecting this video of then Senator Harris demolishing Bill Barr during her cross examination. Retweet so all Americans see this and know Kamala Harris is going to prosecute Donald Trump with the same passion.pic.twitter.com/bzm7MBMEbe -- Kamala's Wins (@harris_wins) July 24, 2024

Whilst not exclusively female, its leaders generally were (and this was before the Dobbs Amendment and talk of a national abortion ban). Most notably in the Senate, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. The former's grilling of Kavanaugh, and AG Bill Barr, went viral. She was the opening favourite to be the 2020 Democrat nominee, before being usurped by Warren, who was coming from an even more progressive angle.

It looked highly likely that the Democrats would pick a liberal woman. Warren would trade odds-on during 2019. The New York Times bizarrely endorsed two females for the same role - Warren and Amy Klobuchar. However when it came to the primaries, Bernie Sanders pulled ahead of a split field. Now, the urgency from mainstream Democrats was to stop him. Once Biden won South Carolina, all the rest united behind him. He was selected as the ideal opponent versus Sanders. Not Trump.

Thus we never discovered whether an unapologetically liberal campaign led by a strong woman would have defeated Trump, or whether it would have produced a backlash, especially from men. Biden was the safe candidate, against whom Trump's claims of 'liberal extremism' would never really stand up. His relative lack of energy and passion mattered little during the 2020 campaign, when the country was in lockdown.

Evidently a repeat plan wasn't working this time. Long before the debate disaster, it was obvious that Biden's campaign simply wasn't energetic enough. Now they have a candidate who more accurately reflects the modern Democratic Party and vast coalition against Trump.

Comparisons with Clinton don't stack up - she was a defined, scandal-ridden candidate. Harris is actually closer to Obama in 2008 - relatively undefined, with potential strengths and weaknesses. Back then, initial fears that America would never pick a black man, that he was too liberal, proved spectacularly wrong. It is very possible Harris proves them wrong too. However it is also very possible that the country and its politics, is completely different in 2024 after so many years of cultural division.

The next 100 days will reveal all.