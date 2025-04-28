Politics Explained

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canadian PM Carney's Liberals are the odds-on favourites to win the election

The Liberals are favourites to win today's Canadian election after a dramatic turnaround in the polls which may have been fuelled by US president Donald Trump's interventions...

  • Liberals are favourites to win Monday's Canadian election

  • Extraordinary reversal in odds after Conservatives were 1/501.02

  • Trump annexation threat may influence voters' thinking

The Liberals are the favourites to win Monday's Canadian federal election after a turnaround in the polls which may be in part owed to US president Donald Trump's hostility and threats.

The Liberals are 1.21/5 favourites, with an 88% chance of victory, on the Betfair Exchange as Canadians go the polls in an election which politicians on all sides are calling their country's most important for a generation. 

The Conservatives, who had looked likely to win when Justin Trudeau announced he was stepping down as Prime Minister earlier this year, are as long as 5.04/1 on election day. 

Carney revives Liberals to upturn the Betfair odds

In January, the Conservatives were 1/501.02 and the Liberals were 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. 

So what changed?

Mark Carney became Canadian Prime Minister after winning the battle to succeed Trudeas as leader of the Liberal Party. 

Mark Carney Candaian politician.jpg

UK readers will recognise his name from his period as governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020.

Canadians appear to have warmed to his leadership as Carney has reversed a 26 point polling deficit for his party. He now appears to be on the verge of victory. 

Is Trump threat a factor in Canadian election?

One factor in the change of mind that has swept across the Canadian electorate is the the new US government's hostility towards Canada.

Since taking office in January, President Trump has ruptured economic and diplomatic relations between the North American neighbours and even threatened to annex Canada. 

Voters appear to have lost faith in the Conservatives and believe that Carney is the leader best-placed to steer Canada through a tricky few years while Trump is in power south of the border.

Donald Trump unveils trade tariffs.jpg

Trump has expressed views about Canada that would have been unthinkable in any other modern US administration.

As recently as Friday Trump said: "We don't need anything from Canada. And I say the only way this thing really works is for Canada to become a state."

Those words may go down well with some sections of the US electorate. But they are anathema to Canadians who, based on their election day of poll odds on the Betfair Exchange, have decided they want the Liberals to stay in power and stand up to Trump. 

Betting.Betfair is where you can read the best politics betting coverage in 2025.

Donald Trump's victory in last November's US election meant that the Betfair Exchange has correctly predicted the outcome of 23 of the last 25 major elections, so the markets are a valuable way of gauging which way the electorate is leaning.

Now read more politics betting articles

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UK Politics

Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform 4/11 to win Cheshire seat from Labour

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage making a speech before Reform UK supporters
US Politics

US Election 2028: Betting almost 50/50 as Trump gambles with tariffs

  • Max Liu
Donald Trump unveils his trade tariffs
UK Politics

UK Politics: Labour pull clear of Tories and Reform in next election betting

  • Max Liu
UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch

Get up to speed with US Politics with our easy explainers

Politics Explained

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Politics Explained

German Election: Conservative CDU favs with AfD to push Scholz's SPD into third

  • Max Liu
Friedrich Merz and other German election candidates at the Reichstag