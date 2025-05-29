UK Politics

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves
Next General Election: One year on from Labour landslide Reform are favourites

Next General Election: Labour and Reform battle for favouritism with hung parliament odds-on

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage points at poster of Keir Starmer
Next General Election: Reform and Labour almost level after Runcorn by-election

  • Max Liu
Sarah Pochin new MP for Runcorn with Nigel Farage Reform UK party leader
Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform victory 77% chance says Betfair Exchange on eve of vote

  • Max Liu
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Labour slight value to beat Reform in what looks a toss-up

  • Paul Krishnamurty
Nigel Farage campaigning in Runcorn with Reform parliamentary candidate

Nigel Farage making a speech before Reform UK supporters
Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform 4/11 to win Cheshire seat from Labour

  • Max Liu
UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
UK Politics: Labour pull clear of Tories and Reform in next election betting

  • Max Liu
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
UK Politics: Reform overtake Tories in GE betting and Badenoch backed to leave in 2026

  • Max Liu
UK prime minister Keir Starmer
Next General Election: Labour favourites as splits appear on the right of UK politics

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage addresses Reform party supporters
UK Politics: Farage favourite to be next PM but Musk says Reform need new leader

  • Max Liu
Reform UK MP Nigel Farage
UK Politics: Nigel Farage favourite to be the next prime minister

  • Max Liu
UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch
Next General Election: Bettors back Conservatives as Labour odds drift

  • Max Liu
Reform UK MP Nigel Farage
Next UK General Election: Bettors backing Farage's Reform after Trump's victory

  • Max Liu
Conservartive MP Kemi Badenoch
Next Tory Leader Live Blog: Badenoch win is 85% chance say latest odds

  • Editor
Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch
Next Tory Leader: Kemi Badenoch favourite after Rishi Sunak resigns

  • Editor
Rishi Sunak and Kier Starmer after TV debate 1
General Election: Sunak stops the rot with debate victory

  • Paul Krishnamurty
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer with Julie Etchingham before the first televised debate
General Election: Bettors make Labour majority a 94% chance after first TV debate

  • Max Liu
Nigel Farage
General Election 2024: Nigel Farage will stand as MP and is odds-on to win Clacton seat

  • Joe Dyer

Canadian Election: Mark Carney's Liberals 1/5 favourites to win after Trump annexation threat

  • Max Liu
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
German Election: Conservative CDU favs with AfD to push Scholz's SPD into third

  • Max Liu
Friedrich Merz and other German election candidates at the Reichstag