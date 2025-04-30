Runcorn and Helsby By-Election: Reform victory 77% chance says Betfair Exchange on eve of vote

Reform oods-on favourites to win Runcorn and Helsby by-election

Fledgling party now second favourites to win next general election

Expert says Reform win would make PM Farage more likely

Betfair Exchange punters backed Reform UK on the eve of the Runcorn and Helsby by-election as Labour battled to hold on to the seat they won comfortably just nine months ago.

In what would be a big blow to Labour and their leader Keir Starmer's goverment, a victory for Reform UK in the Cheshire constituency is a 79% chance, according to the latest Exchange odds.

The Betfair Exchange market indicates that the contest is a two-horse race between Reform 1.3130/100 (77%) and Labour 4.03/1 (25%).

With the fledgling party looking like they are closing on what would be a famous win, the Betfair Exchange launched vote percentage markets for Reform and Labour.

By-election betting makes Reform odds-on favourites

The by-election is taking place because Mike Amesbury, who won Runcorn and Helsby for Labour at last year's general election with a majority of around 15,000 votes, resigned after he received a suspeneded prison sentence for punching a constituent.

Now Reform look poised to overturn Labour's majority and achieve a victory that could help to convince more bettors that the party can make a signficant impact at the next general election.

That is not expected to happen until 2029 but bettors are already getting involved in the market with more than a quarter-of-a-million pounds traded.

Reform overtake Tories in next general election betting

As it stands, Labour are 2.829/5 favourites to win the most seats with but the big news is that Reform 2.962/1 have overtaken the Conservatives 3.55/2 and Nigel Farage's party are the second favourites to win the most seats next time the UK goes to the polls in Westminster elections.

Farage is the 4.47/2 favourite to be the UK's next prime minister - a shorter price than Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch 7.87/1.

In his in-depth by-election preview this week, Paul Krishnamurty wrote: "If Reform do win as the current odds imply, people should start taking the idea of Nigel Farage as prime minister very seriously. Both Labour and Conservatives are entitled to panic. "

With less than 24 hours to go before the people of Runcorn and Helsby cast their votes, the betting indicates that a Reform victory is likely.

Betting.Betfair is where you can read the best politics betting coverage in 2025.

Donald Trump's victory in last November's US election meant that the Betfair Exchange has correctly predicted the outcome of 23 of the last 25 major elections, so the markets are a valuable way of gauging which way the electorate is leaning.