US Election Swing States Latest: Who's winning where one day out

The outcome of the US election is likely to come down to seven swing states where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are still campaigning to win votes.

For weeks, we have reported the shifting odds in all seven, from Arizona to Wisconsin, so with one day to go here is the state of the play in the states that will decide who becomes America's next president.

Arizona - 11 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 1.341/3, Democrat 3.8514/5

Dems backed at 1.748/11 low, 4.77/2 high

Rep backed at 1.261/4 low, 2.226/5 high

Joe Biden is the only Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona this century and, if the odds are correct, it will return to the Republican camp on Tuesday. That said, Biden won it with the highest support for a Democrat since 1964 and, even when Trump won there in 2016, he did so with a smaller percentage of the vote than his recent Republican predecessors. So could the battle to win The Grand Canyon State, where both Trump and Harris have tried to address concerns about border control, be closer than the market indicates? If Harris were to keep Arizona blue it would probably mean she were in for a good night.

Georgia - 16 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 1.558/15, Democrat 2.89/5

Dems backed at 2.021/1 low, 7.413/2 high

Rep backed at 1.261/4 low, 2.26/5 high

At the last US election, Georgia was the closest of any state race, with Biden beating Trump by 0.23% and the Republican contesting the result. Trump is odds-on to win back this crucial southern state but he cannot take for granted that it will all be peachy for him there come election day. This weekend, he leaned heavily into anti-immigration rhetoric, fuelling the prospect of a divisive contest. Four million have already voted in Georgia, a record early turnout, and Harris will hope that bodes well for her chances of keeping the state blue.

Michigan - 15 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 2.6413/8, Democrat 1.68/13

Dems backed at 1.3130/100 low, 2.546/4 high

Rep backed at 1.4840/85 low, 4.3100/30 high

Michigan is one of only two swing states where the Democrats are favourites on the eve of election day. Like the other seven, it swung Republican recently but here at least the Democrats have regained favouritism. Harris has campaigned heavily in the Great Lakes state which has the largest population of Arab Americans in the US, including many who have seen family members in Gaza and Lebanon killed by Israel. At the weekend, Harris told them she would do everything in her power to stop the war in the Middle East. The market indicates the vice president will carry the state but Trump will be hoping to repeat his trick of winning there, as he did in 2016.

Nevada - 6 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 1.728/11, Democrat 2.3611/8

Dems backed at 1.715/7 low, 3.02/1 high

Rep backed at 1.454/9 low, 2.3411/8 high

Nevada swung to the Republicans a few weeks before election day and has stayed red ever since. That's surprising as it has been blue at every election since 2004 and was even won by Hillary Clinton against Trump eight years ago. Early voting indicates that the odds are correct and Harris's failure to connect with Latino voters has been cited as one reason why the Silver State's six electoral college votes could be going to the Republicans for the first time in two decades.

North Carolina - 16 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 1.574/7, Democrat 2.727/4

Dems backed at 2.26/5 low, 9.08/1 high

Rep backed at 1.3130/100 low, 2.01/1 high

Based on the Betfair Exchange odds, the Democrats have never looked like winning NC. History suggests that's wise. Not even election strategist extraordinaire Biden could stop Trump winning North Carolina in 2020 and Barack Obama's 2008 victory is the sole occasion a Democrat has carried it since 1976. But the polls are tight in this southern state and there have been whispers that people there were unhappy about the way Trump tried to make political capital from the damage wreaked by Hurricane Helene. The Democrats have been trying to reach disaffected rural North Carolinans. Will they succeed? An upset here could be a gamechanger.

Pennsylvania - 19 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 1.910/11, Democrat 2.0811/10

Dems backed at 1.635/8 low, 3.211/5 high

Rep backed at 1.412/5 low, 3.55/2 high

Both candidates have indicated that they believe the election will be decided in Pennsylvania, the swing state with more electoral college votes than any other. For months, the Democrats were odds-on favourites but then, as Trump became favourite in the election winner market, so too did the Republicans take control in the Keystone State. Trump won there in 2016, Biden took it back in 2020 and it has a history of backing the winners of presidential elections. Unless, there is a shock elsewhere and a state beyond the swing seven turns out to be in-play, this should be near the top of your ones to watch come election night.

Wisconsin - 10 Electoral College Votes

Current Odds: Republican 2.47/5, Democrat 1.75/7

Dems backed at 1.528/15 low, 2.767/4 high

Rep backed at 1.51/2 low, 2.89/5 high

One of the most hard-fought states in this election, with the Democrats losing favouritism to the Republicans, then regaining it in recent days. The Badger State forms part of a potenital blue wall for Harris along with Pennsylvania and Michigan, and it is another which the Democrats wrested from the Republicans at the last election. Milwaukee is likely to vote for Harris but, for Trump, voters in the city's suburbs could be key to giving him victory in the state against the odds. He managed it in 2016 and was busy campaigning there again at the weekend in a bid to do it again.