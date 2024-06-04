2024 Presidential Election Betting: The latest data from the Betfair Exchange
Get daily odds updates from some of Betfair's biggest Presendential Election betting markets including Republican Nominee and Presendtial Election winner...
-
Get updates from Betfair's biggest US Presedential Election markets
-
Will Biden or Trump occupy the Whitehouse in November?
-
Trump will appeal guilty verdict, but can anyone beat him for Republican Nominee?
-
Will Michelle Obama run for the Democrats?
Presedential Election 2024: Election Winner
Current odds: Donald Trump 1.9720/21, Joe Biden 2.6213/8, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 34.033/1, Michelle Obama 46.045/1, Gavin Newsom 60.059/1
Last 24 hour top price: Donald Trump 2.01/1, Joe Biden 2.6413/8, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 44.0043/1, Michelle Obama 55.054/1, Gavin Newsom 75.074/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Donald Trump £61,611, Joe Biden £28,290, Robert F.Kennedy Jr £1,737, Michelle Obama £637, Gavin Newsom £451
All time low price: Donald Trump 1.845/6, Joe Biden 2.0811/10, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 10.09/1, Michelle Obama 10.519/2, Gavin Newsom [8.04]
All time top price: Donald Trump 21.020/1, Joe Biden 9.417/2, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 1000.0999/1, Michelle Obama [680.0] , Gavin Newsom 990.0989/1
Updated on Tuesday 4 June
Presedential Election 2024: Popular Vote Winner
Current odds: Joe Biden 1.42/5, Donald Trump 4.47/2, Michelle Obama [27.0] Kamala Harris 75.074/1, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 55.054/1
Last 24 hour top price: Donald Trump [4.5], Joe Biden 1.444/9, Michelle Obama 75.074/1, Kamala Harris 95.094/1, Robert F.Kennedy Jr 0.0
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Donald Trump £114. 69, Joe Biden £1125.00, Michelle Obama £36.79, Kamala Harris £0.63, Robert F.Kennedy Jr £0.00
All time low price: Donald Trump [3.5], Joe Biden 1.330/100, Michelle Obama [11.00], Kamala Harris 3.052/1, Robert F.Kennedy Jr [15.0]
All time top price: Donald Trump [23.00], Joe Biden 5.905/1, Michelle Obama [180.00], Kamala Harris 95.094/1, Robert F.Kennedy Jr [150.0]
Updated on Tuesday 4 June
Presedential Election 2024: Republican Nominee
Current odds: Donald Trump 1.071/14, Nikki Haley 42.041/1, Ben Carson 110.0109/1, Ron De Santis 75.074/1, Vivek Ramaswamy 200.0199/1.
Last 24 hour top price: Donald Trump 1.081/12, Ron De Santis 160.00159/1, Nikki Haley 44.043/1, Vivek Ramasway 510.0509/1, Mike Pence 0.0, Ben Carson 260.0259/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Donald Trump £10137.06, Ron De Santis £11.59, Nikki Haley £47.84, Vivek Ramasway £0.06, Mike Pence £0.0.
All time low price: Donald Trump 1.031/33, Ron De Santis 1.845/6, Nikki Haley 5.69/2, Vivek Ramasway 7.26/1, Mike Pence 7.413/2, Ben Carson 50.049/1
All time top price: Donald Trump 11.0010/1, Ron De Santis 800.0799/1, Nikki Haley 760.0759/1, Vivek Ramasway 1000.0999/1, Mike Pence 1000.0999/1, Ben Carson 1000.0999/1
Updated on Tuesday 4 June
Presedential Election 2024: Democratic Nominee
Current odds: Joe Biden 1.171/6, Michelle Obama 2120/1, Gavin Newsom 2322/1, Kamala Harris 4645/1, Gretchen Whitmer 110109/1.
Last 24 hour top price: Joe Biden 1.182/11, Michelle Obama 22.021/1, Gavin Newsom 27.026/1, Kamala Harris 50.049/1, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. 0.0, Gretchen Whitmer 180.0179/1.
Amount bet in last 24 hours: Joe Biden £32874.50, Michelle Obama £640.06, Gavin Newsom £813.45, Kamala Harris £74.72, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. £0.00, Gretchen Whitmer £25.55.
All time low price: Joe Biden 1.111/9, Michelle Obama 7.06/1, Gavin Newsom 5.95/1, Kamala Harris 2.6813/8, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. 10.009/1, Gretchen Whitmer 15.5.
All time top price: Joe Biden 4.904/1, Michelle Obama 380.0379/1, Gavin Newsom 940.0939/1, Kamala Harris 85.084/1, Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. 900.0899/1, Gretchen Whitmer 900.00899/1.
Updated on Tuesday 4 June
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.