US Election: Trump hits lowest odds yet in early stages of polling day

In the early hours of the morning (GMT) Donald Trump finally broke through a barrier he had not touched since mid-July.

That barrier was odds of 2/51.40 - or 1.42/5 in decimal odds - on the Betfair Exchange.

Until election day that was the shortest price he had been to win the 2024 election, touching those short odds as the Democrats scrambled to replace Joe Biden.

But in the early skirmishes of election day, with results coming in from across the USA, some states called and early signs looking positive for Trump, he dipped below 1.42/5.

Around 01:50am Trump was trading at around 1.330/100 before settling around 1.351/3. At the time of publishing this story he is a 1.331/3 chance.

Stay up to speed with the election winner market here.

On the dramatic betting move Betfair Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Donald Trump's chances of winning the US Election are now their highest ever. So far, it's been a very positive night for the Trump campaign and the punters have heavily backed him into 4/11, which gives him a 75% chance.

"Kamala Harris is out to 11/4, and it will take a big comeback to change things. Four years ago, Joe Biden went out to 2/1 overnight before things swung back his way, but Harris' chances look slim at just 25%.

"It's been a big night on the Betfair Exchange market so far, over £228m wagered in total on the market, with whopping £5m has been staked in the last hour."

Betfair Predicts the Electoral College

Keep your eyes on the below Betfair Predicts graph to see how Exchange customers view the Electoral College finishing.