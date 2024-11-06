Betfair Predicts: View Betfair Exchange US Politics odds the morning after the night before

Betfair Predicts shows Exchange data in a completely new way

Betfair customers were busy across a huge number of US election markets and we used that rich betting data to power our new Betfair Predicts site.

Betfair Predicts was made to bring you the latest data on the race for the White House in easy to understand graphs.

Our graphs took the data from the election markets to show you which candidates punters were backing at any moment; they were made to show you where punters were putting their money.

Betfair predicts kept you up to speed along the way through the entire US election, but Election night proved to be one way traffic for Donald Trump on his way to a White House return, as you can see from the below.

Betfair Predicts US Election Swing-o-meter

The Betfair Predicts swing-o-meter is the easiest way to understand the state of the race in the US election. It swang both ways at different times in the lead up to November 5, but ultimately it was Trump who cantered home to victory.

Betfair Predicts US Election State Map





The state map was an instant view on how every state was voting in the 2024 US election. The Betfair Predicts state map meant you could find out at a glance who was winning in any state at any time. The seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were the key battlegrounds on Election night and you can see below how those key states were called.

Remember, blue is Harris, red is Trump. The numbers on each state refer to how many of the all-important electoral college votes each has up for grabs.

The Betfair Predicts Swing State Seven

We know which way the electorate will vote in most states in the US election but seven swing states could have viably gone either way. They are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and in our easy to use visual you can see the way those states voted.

Please note: The final %'s come from the final price taken as the market was closed in that state. For example, North Carolina was settled for Donald Trump, despite the below showing 96% and not 100%.

The Betfair Predicts Electoral College Projection

By now you know each state in the US election delivers a certain amount of votes towards a party's final electoral college total. You can see how both the Republicans and Democrats fared in our electoral college projection - remember, the magic total to win was 270 electoral college votes.

The Betfair Predicts US Election Doughnut





Not a sugary snack that you munched on to keep yourself awake on US election night, but instead a simple way to see the percentage chance, according to the Betfair Exchange, of either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump winning the election. Check the doughnut to see the state of play as the final votes are counted across the country.

The Betfair Predicts Race to the White House

The easiest way to think about how the 2024 US election played out is to think of the candidates in a long race. It was a marathon and not a sprint, for sure, and we saw the lead change hands many times, so the Betfair Predicts Race to the White House kep you up to date in an instant who was pulling ahead and who needed to catch up at any given time. It looked like it would be a closer heat at one stage, but you can see where Donald Trump started moving ahead and he never looked back from there.

This story first published on September 11