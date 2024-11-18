US Election 2024: The story of the race on the Betfair Exchange

Betfair punters correctly called winner of US election 2024

The Betfair Exchange once again proved to be a reliable indicator of election results as punters staked a quarter of a billion pounds on the race for the White House that ended in victory for Donald Trump.

He won the electoral college, the popular vote and all seven swing states.

As the dust settles on an extraordinary election, and an emphatic victory for the president elect, we revisit some of the key moments along the way.

The election campaign began a long way out but it really got going in January, 11 months before polling day, and back then Joe Biden was the favourite to the Democratic Party nominee.

But punters fancied Trump to be the Republican nominee and they even made him favourite to win the presidential eleciton in spite of his mounting legal problems.

At the end of January, Kamala Harris was 100/1101.00 to be the next Us president.

A Biden v Trump rematch looked to be on the cards until the president's disastrous debate performance against Trump in June.

That was when punters started backing Harris to become the Democratic nominee.

Swings in the betting on Harris v Trump

In July, Trump survived an assasination attempt and his odds to win the election plummneted. However, that didn't last and when Biden stood aside in favouor of Harris she generated the market momentum.

Harris became the favourite during September's presidential debate, overtaking Trump in the election winner market.

The odds swung back in Trump's favour, however, one month before election day. He was heavily backed going into decision day, with a 59% chance of victroy, according to the Betfair Exchange odds.

It did not look like an impossible task for Harris to overturn those odds but it was not to be. The early signs on election night, which included an exit poll from swing state Georgia, were positive for Trump and his odds shortened.

At 05:02 punters called the race for Trump as he hit the basement price of 1.011/100 on the Exchange. It had been an extraordinary end to the race, with £50m matched after voting ended in the US, and a quarter of a billion bet on the election over all.

US election 2028 Betfair Exchange market is open

It was a stunning victory for Trump and, even as results continued to trickle, the next race to the White House got underway with the Betfair Exchange opening the market on the 2028 US election.

Punters are already betting on who they think will succeed Trump.