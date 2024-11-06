US Politics

2024 Presidential Election Betting: The latest data from the Betfair Exchange

The White House in Washington D.C.
Who will win the White House on 5 November? Get the latest US election odds from the Betfair Exchange

Get daily odds updates from some of Betfair's biggest Presidential Election betting markets including Republican Nominee and Presendtial Election winner...

Presidential Election 2024: Election Winner

Current Odds

- Donald Trump: [NO OFFERS]
- Kamala Harris: 120.0119/1

Last 24 hour Top Price

- Donald Trump: 1.834/5
- Kamala Harris: 130.0129/1

Amount bet in last 24 hours

- Donald Trump: £54,708,537
- Kamala Harris: £12,787,364

All-time Low Price

- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 1.824/5

All-time Top Price

- Donald Trump: 21.020/1
- Kamala Harris 150.0149/1

*Update on Wednesday 6 November

Visit Betfair Predicts for graphics on all Betfair's main politics markets

Presidential Election 2024: Popular Vote Winner

Current Odds

- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 70.069/1

Last 24 hour Top Price

- Donald Trump: 4.67/2
- Kamala Harris: 44.043/1

Amount bet in last 24 hours

- Donald Trump: £1,206,928
- Kamala Harris: £1,108,609

All-time Low Price

- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 1.222/9

All-time Top Price

- Donald Trump: 23.022/1
- Kamala Harris 140.0139/1

*Update on Wednesday 6 November

Election Winner market by Volume

- Total Volume: £250,343,614
- Last 24hr Volume: £65,037,216

All 2024 US Election markets by Volume

- Total Volume: £317,307,654
- Last 24hr Volume: £71,280,967

*Update on Wednesday 6 November

