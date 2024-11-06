2024 Presidential Election Betting: The latest data from the Betfair Exchange
Get daily odds updates from some of Betfair's biggest Presidential Election betting markets including Republican Nominee and Presendtial Election winner...
-
Get daily updates from the Betfair Exchange's biggest US Presedential Election markets
-
Trump the clear favourite from Harris in final week of campaigning
-
Latest odds on election winner and popular vote winner updated every morning
-
-
-
Presidential Election 2024: Election Winner
Current Odds
- Donald Trump: [NO OFFERS]
- Kamala Harris: 120.0119/1
Last 24 hour Top Price
- Donald Trump: 1.834/5
- Kamala Harris: 130.0129/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours
- Donald Trump: £54,708,537
- Kamala Harris: £12,787,364
All-time Low Price
- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 1.824/5
All-time Top Price
- Donald Trump: 21.020/1
- Kamala Harris 150.0149/1
*Update on Wednesday 6 November
Presidential Election 2024: Popular Vote Winner
Current Odds
- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 70.069/1
Last 24 hour Top Price
- Donald Trump: 4.67/2
- Kamala Harris: 44.043/1
Amount bet in last 24 hours
- Donald Trump: £1,206,928
- Kamala Harris: £1,108,609
All-time Low Price
- Donald Trump: 1.011/100
- Kamala Harris: 1.222/9
All-time Top Price
- Donald Trump: 23.022/1
- Kamala Harris 140.0139/1
*Update on Wednesday 6 November
Election Winner market by Volume
- Total Volume: £250,343,614
- Last 24hr Volume: £65,037,216
All 2024 US Election markets by Volume
- Total Volume: £317,307,654
- Last 24hr Volume: £71,280,967
*Update on Wednesday 6 November
