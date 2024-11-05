US Election Latest: Trump fancied to win election with £125m bet on former President as polls open

Donald Trump is 4/6 1.67 favourite to win the US Election as America goes to the polls

In total £185m has been bet on who will win, with £125m of that riding on the former President

Kamala Harris is 6/4 2.50 , with punters staking £46m on the Vice-President

In the past seven days £78.5m has been staked, £65.7m for Trump and £12.7m for Harris

Betfair Exchange punters have heavily backed former President Donald Trump to win today's US election to the tune of £125m.

More than £185m has been wagered on the Election Winner market alone with the vast majority on Trump.

While pollsters can't split Trump or Kamala Harris, the odds make the Republican the clear favourite to win at 4/61.67, while the Vice President is 6/42.50.

Overwhelming majority of money on Trump

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom said: "The US Election is here, and punters have been heavily backing Donald Trump to win. In fact, the overwhelming majority of money we have taken on the market has been for him, a total of £125m has been staked on the Don.

"While his odds drifted slightly at the weekend, the odds have swung in his favour again and he is now the clear favourite to win at 4/61.67, while Kamala Harris is 6/42.50.

"The Vice-President will have to overcome the odds to win the election, something that has only been done once in Betfair Exchange history, if she was to win, she would be replicating her competitor, Donald Trump, who beat the odds to win the election in 2016.

Swing states lean Trump's way

Trump is the favourite in five of the seven that will no doubt determine the outcome of this election. The punters fancy him to win Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, which most commentators believe will be the key with its 19 electoral college votes.

In-play betting could be very dramatic

Even though nearly £200m has been bet the action is only just beginning, as voting closes and the results start to trickle in. Betfair markets remain in-play on the Exchange and four years ago, a staggering £130m was bet in the 12 hours since the polls closed in the US.