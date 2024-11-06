US Election 2024 Analysis: Betfair Exchange predicts 23 of last 25 major elections as Trump set for White House return

Donald Trump will retake position in the White House

The Betfair Exchange predicted the winner back in early October

Blue Wall fails to show as Trump wins in swing states

Betfair punters called it almost a month ago as the Betfair Exchange continues its exceptional record at predicting political outcomes.

As the final votes are still being counted, it's all but confirmed that Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for a second term as he is projected to secure 270 electoral college votes.

The Betfair Exchange has now correctly predicted 23 of the last 25 major elections across the world.

While he is now unbackable in the 2024 US Election winner market, he is as short as 1.011/100 to win the popular vote and this is landslide territory.

There's absolutely no question that this market has been anything but straightforward, it has been an unprecedented race to the White House that has seen the lead in the betting change eight times since August.

However, punters were clear on Donald Trump winning a second term on the 10th October, almost a month ago, and their support for the next President of the United States didn't really waiver in that time, apart from a slight drift over the weekend.

A full post-mortem for Kamala Harris' campaign will take place, but the initial diagnosis looks to be President Biden stepping down and giving her just 107 days to move the dial on key issues that are the thorn in the sides of millions of American's across the country.

There were times when the market favoured Harris, but the momentum never stuck for her, and ultimately punters weren't confident enough in her to make her the favourite going into it.

The only time in Betfair Exchange US Election history when a favourite as the polls closed has lost was back in 2016, and that's now a record that will continue to stand.