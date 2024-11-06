Betfair Predicts: View Betfair Exchange politics odds as you have never seen before

Betfair Predicts shows Exchange data in a completely new way

Get data visualisations for all our major markets

See whether it is Trump or Harris who is winning race for the White House

Read our US election live blog for latest updates and analysis

Betfair customers are busy across a huge number of US election markets and we have used that rich betting data to power our new Betfair Predicts site.

Betfair Predicts brings you the latest data on the race for the White House in easy to understand graphs.

Our graphs take the data from the election markets and show you which candidates punters are backing at any moment. They show you where punters are putting their money.

Betfair predicts is your essential guide to the state of play in the US election 2024.

Betfair Predicts US Election Swing-o-meter

The Betfair Predicts swing-o-meter is the easiest way to understand the state of the race in the US election. Is it swinging towards Donald Trump's Republican red or Kamala Harris's Democratic blue?

Or, as has been the case for much of the race since Harris replaced Joe Biden as her party's candidate, is it too close to call? Find out a glance.

Betfair Predicts US Election State Map





Get an instant view on every state in the 2024 US election. The Betfair Predicts state map means you can find out at a glance who is winning in any state at any time. Look out for the big seven Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and check out who is ahead there.

Remember, blue is Harris, red is Trump. The numbers on each state refer to how many of the all-important electoral college votes each has up for grabs.

The Betfair Predicts Swing State Seven

We know which way the electorate will vote in most states in the US election but seven swing states could viably go either way. They are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and in our easy to use visual you will see the percentage chance of a Republican or Democrat win in all seven.

The Betfair Predicts Race to the White House

One of the easiest ways to think about the US election is think of the candidates in a race. It's a marathon not a sprint, for sure, and we have already seen the lead change hands many times, so the Betfair Predicts Race to the White House shows you in an instant who is pulling ahead and who needs to catch up. And bear in mind that this race may be heading for a photo finish.

The Betfair Predicts Electoral College Projection

Each state in the US election delivers a certain amount of votes towards a party's final electoral college total. You can see how both the Republicans and Democrats are faring in our electoral college projection - remember, the magic total is 270 electoral college votes.

The Betfair Predicts US Election Doughnut





Not a sugary snack that you could munch to keep yourself awake on US election night but instead a simple way to see whether it is Harris or Trump who is winning on the Betfair Exchange. What percentage chance does each candidate have? Check the doughnut to see the state of play at any point.

This story first published on September 11