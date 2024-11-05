US Election Latest: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump make final appeals to voters

It all comes down to this, the candidates have gone across the country, visited seven swing states and pleaded their case with hundreds of millions of voters.

The next US president will be elected based on votes cast today - and already cast - although it's expected that the victor may not be known until Friday.

At the time of writing, Donald Trump is 4/61.67 favourite and Kamala Harris is 6/42.50 but there could be dramatic swings in the odds as today, tonight and perhaps beyond unfold.

Naturally both sides will hope to sweep to victory and therefore ensure no need to delay their celebrations.

Trump in recent days has begun to look fatigued while visiting Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and New York.

Harris has managed to keep her composure but takes time to enjoy the lighter side of the race with appearances on SNL and a plethora of celebrity endorsements at her speeches.

If Trump wins then it marks an incredible political comeback from a man who was hauled in front of the courts, and still faces several charges, and impeached.

For Harris, this victory would mark the most incredible moment in history as the most powerful political office would belong to a woman for the first time.

Harris tries to weed out the voters

In a presidential election there are always one or two pledges that appear late in the day and seem to be a toss-up in the hope of gaining a few thousand votes.

Harris has kept with tradition after taking to social media site Instagram over the weekend and claiming that she would make weed legal across the United States.

The 60-year-old told her 19M followers that she would 'legalise recreational marijuana' across the country and create opportunities for all Americans across the new administration.

Currently, weed is legal when dispensed through pharmacies in various states including Colorado but her pledge could genuinely get some people out to vote who otherwise wouldn't decide to do so.

Empty seats and empty promises at Trump rally?

Trump stunned the world by winning the Presidency in 2016 but as Trump's campaign has wound down there appears to be more and more empty seats appearing.

Is this a case of supporters fatigue or simply a sign that maybe some have grown tired of the former-president's increasingly vitriolic rallies.

His last campaign stop included takedowns of Harris and Nancy Pelosi with Trump claiming his Democratic opponent was a "radical left lunatic who destroyed San Francisco."

The near two hour rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan - a swing state where the Democrats are 8/151.53 - was Trump's final stop on his lengthy campaign.

Voters will now decide the outcome of the election but the bigger hope must be that no matter the result there is no repeat of the haunting scenes from January 6th 2021.