Trump holds homecoming rally in NYC

Warm up act's remarks slammed by Democrats and GOP

Bad Bunny endorses Harris in pitch to crucial Latino voters

Hinchcliffe makes racist jokes at Trump rally

Donald Trump is the favourite in the Betfair Exchange US election winner market but the former-president may be wondering how costly one of his under the radar decisions could prove to be after one of his warm-up acts stole the headlines.

As the race for the White House approached its final week, Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York to address a crowd of supporters .

He probably hadn't thought that when he went there his fiscal policy would be overshadowed by racist tropes from a comedian who seemed desperate to find the shock value in every gag.

The real shock was that Tony Hinchcliffe found himself with a microphone in hand in the first place to joke about watermelons and insulting Latino voters.

When Trump took to the stage and spoke of his policies for the next four years, it perhaps hadn't become apparent how much of an issue this could become.

As he strode off the stage to Frank Sinatra's New York, New York perhaps just maybe Trump had already been informed of the reaction - his next few days will have to be carefully planned to work around the issues caused by Hinchcliffe's ignorant comments.

His jokes were racist - involving tropes about watermelons and Black people as well as calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" - and were slammed by the GOP, the Democrats and almost everyone in between.

When you're able to unite the two parties a week out from the presidential election you must've done something incredible or in this case, incredibly stupid.

A third joke about Latinos who "love making babies" has also now gone around the world and left Republicans scrambling to distance themselves from the gags.

Trump remains the 4/61.67 favourite to win the election come next Tuesday despite his choice of comic.

Latino Heat as Bad Bunny leads the charge for Kamala Harris

The winner in this debacle at Trump's homecoming rally in MSG is naturally Kamala Harris.

Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez slammed Hinchcliffe's jokes while singer Ricky Martin urged his fellow Latin voters to understand that "this is how they [Republicans] see us."

While many were annoyed and rightly so, it is perhaps the endorsement that occurred just before the jokes that could hurt Trump most as proud Puerto Rican recording artist Bad Bunny urged his fellow voters to head to the ballot box and support Harris.

The man is a megastar and has topped streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music since 2022 with over 18 billion streams just in 2022 before he then broke the record again in 2023.

He spoke out on Saturday and urged his fellow voters to go blue for Harris and Tim Walz. It remains to be seen if his influence can help Harris is currently 8/52.60 to win the election.