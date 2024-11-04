US Election Latest: Trump goes haywire and polls rock betting markets

Trump's final pitch is all over the place

The final week of the campaign is all about hitting home with the final, most critical messages of the election. Each candidate should be hammering home the reason they should be President - not the other guy.

Trump and his campaign have veered way off script in recent days. At a rally yesterday in Pennsylvania, Trump said that the only place he wasn't covered by bulletproof glass was in front of the media. He then said, a shooter would have to shoot through the media to reach him, which he said he "wouldn't mind".

RFK Jr, who dropped his independent bid for the White House to help Trump, in recent days pledged to remove fluoride from US drinking water. While Trump himself said the idea "sounds OK to me", his spokesperson later commented: "While President Trump has received a variety of policy ideas, he is focused on Tuesday's election." Ouch.

Meanwhile, newly-emboldened Elon Musk - the richest man in the world - didn't enjoy Harris's appearance on SNL on Saturday, saying: "It is unfair, even if SNL did so unintentionally, given that NBC is allowed to use public airwaves for free."

This is hardly the message discipline the Trump campaign would have hoped for in their final few days.

Celebs and strong ground game help Harris

On the other hand, Harris has been hitting her stride.

An exclusive CNN interview yesterday revealed that former president Bill Clinton has been campaigning vigorously for Harris for the past three weeks.

The 78-year-old has been pulling 10-hour days throughout, meaning he has had a more punishing campaign schedule than Harris, Trump, Walz, Vance, Biden, and the Obamas.

The Harris celebrity endorsement pipeline has continued apace. On Monday, Harris will be joined in Pennsylvania by Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, two blockbuster names she will be hoping give her a boost in her numbers.

A host of Marvel actors endorsed Harris over the weekend - Captain America's Chris Evans, George Clooney, who voiced an advert for Harris's campaign, Mark Ruffalo, Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr., and many more.

But what matters most is getting the vote out. On that front, evidence seems to show that Harris's campaign has been knocking it out of the park.

A Harris campaign official reportedly told an NBC News journalist that they are averaging 2,000 door-knocks per minute across Pennsylvania.

Other campaign officials for Harris also say their internal data shows them well ahead in battleground states - outperforming the polls.

Polls are impacting the odds in the final sprint

A new Des Moines Register poll over the weekend put Harris ahead of Trump - a shock poll given Iowa has not been a competitive state for the last two elections.

The market on Iowa's winner in the Presidential election on Betfair saw a five time increase in betting volumes, going from £29,005 wagered by Friday morning to well over £159,000 by now. This activity may be fueling other election markets as speculation grows, and a dynamic market makes for new betting opportunities for canny punters.

The election has been a blockbuster event on the Betfair Exchange and today should be another big one. On the Election Winner market alone over £154m has been wagered.

Since Friday morning more than £33m has been wagered on the outcome of the election. Friday and Saturday were both the biggest days by far for this market, with £12m and £9m respectively being bet in total across the two days. These have been the two biggest betting days on this market since it launched in 2020.

Further polls suggesting Harris has the advantage are undermining Trump's lead on the betting markets. Will Harris become the favourite once more before the election?