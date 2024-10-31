US Election: Can Trump spin a dairy tale or will Harris churn out Wisconsin win?

After touring three major swing states in the US Presidential Election, you might expect me to have a clearer idea on whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will win the White House for the next four years. However, my travels have only raised more questions as we approach polling day in the US election next week.

The blue wall states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania are going to be absolutely critical in this race. Biden flipped them blue in 2020 and if Harris holds on to them then she wins.

If Trump wins those states, as he did in 2016, and picks up another swing state, then he has a second term.

Journey through a divided America

What is clear from speaking to people, is that this is an incredibly divisive election. The polls are saying it's too close to call.

People are split, friendship groups are divided, and even households aren't in agreement on Trump or Harris.

It's been a pleasure to speak to so many people in the swing states in the past week. Everyone has been so open, honest, and unwavering when it comes to telling me how they really feel and how they see this election going.

The trip started in the Midwest, in Wisconsin, America's Dairyland. The state has a strong agricultural base, predominantly dairy farming, which is hardly a surprise given its nickname. I can confirm that the cheese they produce is very good.

A couple of months before our visit to Milwaukee, the largest city in the state, the Republican National Conference took place there. Trump knows that if he can take this back from the Democrats it would be a significant step to the White House.

In 2016, he became the first Republican to win there since 1984, claiming victory by less than 1% of the vote. In 2020, Biden flipped it by a similar margin.

In fact, Wisconsin has been decided by less that 1% in four of the last six presidential elections, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see it come down to another incredibly fine margin, which will only add fuel to the voter/election fraud fire and no doubt result in legal challenges from both sides.

Trump ahead in Wisconsin but only just

Harris has had some good news when it comes to recent polls in Wisconsin, but her lead is marginal. The Betfair Exchange odds are currently pointing in Trump's favour and he is 10/111.91 (52%) to win.

What makes Wisconsin such a critical swing state?



And will they vote for Trump or Harris?

Since early voting started just over a week ago, more than one million votes have been cast in Wisconsin, which is around a quarter of all those eligible to vote there. Unsurprisingly reports are suggesting they are on course to break the record for turnout.

There was a steady flow of voters turning up and handing in their ballots when we spent a lunchtime close to a voting site.

While the data on how many registered party members is not available for Wisconsin, traditionally early turnout is higher among Democrats.

However, of the 26 states where the data is available, only 14 are reporting more registered Democrats voting than Republicans.

The mood was eager and apprehensive, people I spoke to in Milwaukee wanted to get election day over and done with.