US Election Latest: Michelle Obama questions Trump as Elon Musk backs him for Presidency

Former First Lady slams 'obvious mental decline' of Trump

Michelle Obama asks American voters why Harris is held to higher standard

Elon Musk once again was backing Donald Trump for the Presidency

Some harsh truths?

Michelle Obama has always been known for a refreshingly honest opinion in politics and she oncemore demonstrated this with a public lambasting of Donald Trump at a Michigan rally overnight.

The former First Lady who is beloved by much of the American public has never shied away from her views on Donald Trump and famously in 2016 had to welcome him to the White House after his stunning victory over Hillary Clinton.

With less than two weeks to go in the election, evidently Michelle Obama feels that the race is too close and people perhaps need reminding of some home truths no matter how harsh.

She took to the stage in Kalamazoo and seemed frustrated as she addressed the crowd: "I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated, some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle at every turn."

The barbed comments continued as she questioned why Trump's "obvious mental decline" and "history as a convicted felon" wasn't reason enough for Americans not to vote for him.

Elon Musk backs Trump for White House...again

The multi-billionaire arrived at a Town Hall in Pennsylvania and was quick to continue his backing of the Republican candidate for the White House.

There was less cheerleading and bouncing around the stage on this occasion and more of a direct approach from the Tesla founder who seemed very set on making sure his point was heard.

The South African born entrepreneur warned that people shouldn't commit to mailing in their votes as it was a "recipe for fraud" which only seeks to further heighten the paranoia which many Americans already feel on both sides of the political divide.

It remains to be seen exactly how effective Musk has been to Trump on the campaign trail but it would be naive not to believe that there has been some kind of pact made which will see him placed on the Cabinet of Trump.

Musk is also waiting to hear whether he has breached voting laws following his offer of a $1M lottery to encourage people to get out and vote early.

Trump will no doubt appreciate the backing of the mogul and continues to be the favourite to win the Presidency with odds of 5/81.62.

Kamala Harris drops Biden's college pledge

It seems a long time ago that Joe Biden was standing on stages speaking about his goal of being re-elected to serve a second four year term as the President of the United States.

However, when he was, the long time politician had made a decision that he would cancel student loan debt, a move that would affect over 30 million Americans.

The plan which had for a long time stood amongst the pillars of what the Democrats stood for has now become a bit of a political football as both the Democrats and the GOP realise that there are plenty of voters without a college degree.

A fundemental issue for the Dems is how they manage to bridge the gap between keeping their core voting base of young, left leaning Americans who mostly will aspire of a college education versus those who don't want that.

Trump has already spoken on the issue during the Presidential debate and actually mocked both Kamala Harris in her role as VP and incumbent Joe Biden for failing to get student loans done.

Speaking in September, he said: "It's a total catastrophe that taunts young people, they didn't even come close to getting student loans."

Harris has kept hush hush on the issue which may be one of the reasons she finds herself as the 8/52.60 outsider to become the next President of the United States.