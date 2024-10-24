Sam Rosbottom: Trump still ahead in swing states as I embark on tour of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Six swing states leaning Trump's way

Michigan the only state favouring Harris

Our Sam heads to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

"Oh no, I was waiting for you to ask about that!"

It's the conversation that most people I've spoken to in Washington DC are weary of, but when we get on to the topic of the Presidential election, people are eager to share their opinions on Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris.

Myself and Jack, our brilliant social producer, have been here since Monday evening, and it's been absolutely fascinating to hear such a broad range of views on how this election is going to play out.

I'm glued to the polls, the latest news, and updates from those close to people in both camps, but there's nothing quite like getting out there and speaking to the people that really matter - the voters.

No difference in mood

When we were last here, back in February earlier this year, the mood was apprehensive. People were frustrated with the prospect of Joe Biden taking on Trump again, and while the Democratic candidate has changed since then, the mood is still quite similar.

One taxi driver summed it up perfectly: "I just wish these next couple of weeks were over and done with, just rip the band-aid off, man."

🇺🇸 Super Tuesday is here 🇺🇸



🗳️ A big day for US politics in an election year



*Asking people back in February what the mood of the nation is ahead of the Presidential Election - not much has changed since then

*Asking people back in February what the mood of the nation is ahead of the Presidential Election - not much has changed since then

From the people we've had the pleasure of speaking to on the streets of DC in the past couple of days, those outside the White House, around the Capitol Building, and in a couple of bars where we've been sampling some of the local culture (Monday night football, chicken wings and local IPAs), there isn't a huge level of confidence from supporters of either candidate.

High voter turnout needed to help Democrats

It's also been quite surprising to hear quite a few people say that they don't have any plans to vote, this is an attitude that the Democrats have been desperate to change, and you can understand why. Historically, a high turnout has meant a positive result for them.

While people in DC may be weary and almost reluctant to make a call on who's going to win in 12 days' time, one thing they are more confident of is how a high turnout will help Kamala Harris' campaign.

This week, one of the credible polls, Monmouth College, had Harris had a 47%-44% advantage over Trump. The market shifted in Harris' favour after this one, while Trump is still the overwhelming favourite, there was a significant move as her odds dropped from 2.6213/8 to 2.447/5.

📉 There's been an interesting move for Kamala Harris on the US election winner market this afternoon.



🇺🇸 Our man in Washington DC, @BetfairSam has all the details... -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) October 23, 2024

Which prompts the question... could this market flip again?

I've always maintained that now that the market has firmly settled in favour of Trump, it would be unusual to see a significant change in the odds with just over a week to go.

We've never seen that before on the Betfair Exchange US Election Winner market, there's always been a clear favourite a month out of election day and up to when the polls close, but we all know this hasn't been like any other election.

So, while it would be unprecedented, I suppose it would also be quite fitting given how volatile and unpredictable this race has been so far.

Stars come out in support of Harris

Team Harris are pulling out all the stops too, we've seen some big names out on the campaign trail this week, Barack Obama, Eminem, former NFL star Calvin Johnson, and tomorrow Beyoncé will be joining the Vice-President at a rally in Houston. She's also got the Swifties on side.

Eminem, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, that's some Super Bowl Halftime show!

Harris will also be delivering her closing arguments on Tuesday, one week to go to election day, in front of 7,500 people just a stone's throw away from the White House gardens, on the Eclipse in Washington DC.

In the meantime, I'm heading off to three of the major swing states that will determine the outcome of this election: Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Detroit in Michigan and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. A tour of the Rust Belt.

In 2016, Donald Trump flipped these very traditionally blue states red, before Biden won them back in 2020. Looking at the Betfair Exchange state markets, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are on course to go red again while Michigan is on a total knife.

I'm going to be on the ground finding out what the key issues are for voters, how they see the race going and most importantly who they are going to be voting for.

Stay tuned across all the usual Betfair social channels for updates across the US.