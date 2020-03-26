Dimitar Berbatov: Sancho could be a great fit at Old Trafford

Sancho won't think twice about joining Manchester United

This week there's been a lot of talk about Jadon Sancho moving to Manchester United, in his case, because he's English and Man United are in for you, I don't think he will think twice about moving there.

I have said it before, he has the quality, the pace, the goals and the assists to play for them, I'm sure he would like to continue in the national team as well and Gareth Southgate will watch him more if he is playing in the Premier League.

For me, if they get him he is going to be a great addition but I'm curious to see how they would line up. United have: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and possibly Sancho next season, even though you want that competition for young players it could be tricky to see them all playing at the same time.

If he is going to move somewhere else, he needs to know that he is going to play regularly, there is no point going somewhere else and not playing as much as you want. Ultimately, it is down to you, when you get the chance to show you can play, you have to take it and show what you can do.

Also, when you play abroad you always want to go back to your home country. When that happens to be England and the Premier League, you're going to jump at the chance if the right team comes in for you.

He could be a great addition, he needs to step up, play, score and advance to the next stage of development. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is slowly, but surely, building up a team of young players with a mix of experience, and as we can see, it has been getting results, so it's good to see them moving in the right direction and if Sancho is next then it will be great for the team.

Premier League has bright future with young stars

One thing I have really enjoyed so far this season is seeing all the young players coming through. There is no doubt that the Premier League is in a great place right now and it looks great for the future. There are lots of youth coming up and making their marks, there will probably be more as well.

It's important for them to continue to develop and stay on the right path. Not only the young players that are English, but it is great to see so many young players from abroad coming to play,to give the Premier League more flavour. I am sure that every player would like to come to the Premier League and play football, they know it's entertainment, big players are there and everyone wants a taste of that.

They need to take their chances and perform, nothing is given to them and nobody owes them anything, so they need to fight and prove themselves everyday and show that they can play and deliver. The hard truth in football is that there is always someone behind you ready to take your place, so if you don't perform someone else will step up, this is competition and it is what football is about.

I've been really impressed with Dean Henderson at Sheffield United, he's on loan from United and he's making a big impression and proving himself. Looking in defense, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is really going at it, in my opinion he just needs to work on his tactical discipline. Sometimes, because he knows how quick and fast he is, he compensates being out of position with his speed.

In midfield, Phil Foden is developing well and I can see how Pep Guardiola is trying to protect him, not playing him every game and protecting from the media because he can see how much quality is there in him, you can see that when he gets the chance he performs well.

People often compare him to Sancho and say he should leave Manchester City. In my opinion, he should stay because he is in a position where he is being coached by one of the greatest ever. If they have a good relationship, I'm sure Guardiola has explained the reasons why he isn't playing so often. He's in a great place.

I can also mention Greenwood, Tammy Abraham is also making a great impression on me with the goals he's scoring. As long as these young players follow their development and keep their feet on the ground. They will be fine.

Luka Jovic could be a good option for a Premier League club

Luka Jovic is still a really young footballer and he had a great season with Eintracht Frankfurt which earned him a move to Real Madrid, at the moment things aren't going his way but let's not forget that he has Karim Benzema ahead of him. For me, Benzema is one of the most underrated players in football at the moment, he scores so many goals and he often doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

It's difficult for Jovic, because he has to get ahead of the Frenchman, but when Zinedine Zidane gives him another chance I hope he takes it, scores goals and shows what he was doing in Germany, if not he has two choices: be patient and work hard, or go to England or somewhere else he can play.

Like me, he is from the Balkans and we like life a bit too much at times, so I hope that success and his move to Real Madrid hasn't gone to his head too much, that can be dangerous and he needs to be disciplined.

I was in his position when I was at Bayer Lerverkusen, I was the same age and ahead of me was Ulf Kirsten, who was a God at Leverkusen and one of the best German strikers ever.

I was in that position thinking 'why the f*** am I not playing, I deserve to play, I demand to play.' You think lots of stupid things because you're young and you think you know everything but with a bit of patience, hard work and good people around you to tell you the truth about the situation, it helps. That's one option. The other, if you want to play immediately, you choose to go on loan or find a club that will buy you so that you play more, if Jovic is in that place right now I can see him being useful to a number of clubs in the Premier League.