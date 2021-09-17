Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Newcastle v Leeds: Strugglers set for Friday night clash

Newcastle v Leeds

Friday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

Gameweek five gets underway on Friday night so we're throwing this one into the cheat sheet as two of the Premier League's struggling teams meet at St James' Park. Steve Bruce is a leading contender in the Premier League sack race market and those odds will narrow if Newcastle lose tonight.

Andy Schooler says: "Even if they did beat Newcastle twice last season, I can't be having Leeds at 2.3611/8 to win the game given how easy teams have found it to score against them - they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

"Newcastle look better value at 3.1511/5, although it's hard to be too confident about their chances given the problems they've had at the back themselves. Indeed, whoever scores first will offer a lay opportunity in-play.

"The Magpies have managed to score two goals in each of their home games so far, when they have tried to play largely on the front foot. They twice led West Ham only to lose 4-2, while last time at St James's Park Southampton scored deep into injury time to earn a 2-2 draw.

"And that's my approach here - Newcastle to score two or more at 2.3811/8, a bet which clearly allows Leeds to win or draw the game, which I'd expect to be high-scoring."

Wolves v Brentford: Newbies can hold struggling hosts

Wolves v Brentford

12:30, Saturday

Live on BT Sport 1

Wolves picked up their first win under Bruno Lage last time out, while Brentford suffered their first top flight loss, and yet our previewer is taking on the hosts at Molineux.

Jamie Pacheco says: "Wolves are odds-on. Should they be? I'm not so sure. I'll start by looking for reasons as to why they may be.

"They do admittedly have a strong record in home games against promoted sides since returning to the Premier League. They've won six out of eight. They've also beaten Brentford three of the last four times they've played them in the league.

"Brentford have also only beaten Wolves once in the five away games they've played them in during the 21st century. But then again, the Bees don't need to beat them, they just need to not lose to them. A lay of Wolves at 1.9520/21 makes lots of sense.

"Brentford have started the season far better than Wolves, secured two draws away from home against sides of a similar level to them already and have been good in defence. They've conceded just twice in their first four games and would join an elite club of two (Everton 1992-3) if they had only let in two goals after the first five Premier League games of the season."

Derby v Stoke: Potters to be frustrated

Derby v Stoke

15:00

Wayne Rooney's Derby have made a competitive start to the season but they are still 1.68/13 - the shortest price in the division - for relegation.

Jack Critchley says: "Against high-flying West Brom on Tuesday night, they threw themselves at every effort and somehow managed to keep the Baggies off the scoresheet. They may have only found the net twice in their last five matches, however, they have also kept three clean sheets during that period. Survival is the main aim for the East Midlands outfit this season, and they aren't likely to change their approach for this clash with their near-neighbours.

"Stoke were left frustrated by Barnsley on Wednesday night and were unable to find a way past Bradley Collins. Having missed from 12 yards, rattled the woodwork and missed several presentable opportunities, the Potters may have to simply write it off as 'one of those nights'. Nevertheless, they are unlikely to find this much easier and they may have to settle for yet another point."

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: La Liga champions to keep up solid start

Atlético Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

15:15

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid are 3.412/5 to retain their title this season with only local rivals Real Madrid 2.3211/8 ahead of them in the early betting. Three points on Saturday would take Diego Simeone's men top.

Tom Victor says: After struggling going forward in their European opener against Porto, champions Atlético Madrid can get back to focusing on preserving a strong start to the domestic season.

"Simeone's men made hard work of the corresponding game last season, coming from behind to win 2-1, but Infogol's model backs them to break down a stubborn Athletic defence which is yet to concede a goal away from home."

Inter v Bologna: Serie A champions to march on

Inter v Bologna

17:00

Live on BT Sport 3

The Serie A champions are much changed from last season but they have made a strong start and are 3.613/5 favourites to retain their title.

Chloe Beresford says: "Inter Milan have won four of their last six matches as new boss Simone Inzaghi continues to impress, while Bologna have managed just two victories in their last six and look likely to be out of their depth here.

"The Infogol model predicts a 72% chance of a win for Inter and only a 10% chance that Bologna will take the three points."

Aston Villa v Everton: Goals aplenty for Toffees again as Gray finds form

Aston Villa v Everton

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

Aston Villa have made a poor start to the season while Everton have been excellent, taking 10 points from four matches, ahead of their trip to Villa Park on Saturday tea-time.

Dan Fitch says: "At the start of the campaign there was some negativity among the Everton fanbase, at the appointment of the former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and the fact that the club's transfer business was much more modest than in recent seasons. Yet new signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have made great starts to their Everton careers and if results continue to be this good, then any misgivings over the appointment of Benitez, as likely to fade away.

"Benitez will be without three players for the trip to Aston Villa. Fabian Delph, James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are all unavailable...

"On paper there's not a lot between these teams, but when you look at their respective form, it's clear that the value lies with the visitors. Everton are a big enough price that you can back them in the Draw No Bet market and still get odds as big as 2.26/5. The draw should also not be discounted at 3.45."

St Etienne v Bordeaux: Hosts look overrated

St Etienne v Bordeaux

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

St Etienne are even odds to win this Ligue 1 clash on Saturday night but are they really better than opponents Bordeaux? Our French football expert isn't convinced.

James Eastham says: "Neither of these sides has impressed so far this season yet Bordeaux probably stand a better chance of avoiding defeat than the odds imply. The visitors are 4.3100/30 to win, with The Draw 3.55/2.

"Currently occupying the bottom two positions in the table, Bordeaux have two points to St Etienne's three, yet St Etienne's performance level has got worse, not better, during the opening weeks of the campaign.

"A fortnight ago St Etienne were easily beaten (3-1) at Marseille. Then last weekend they slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat Montpellier. The club's lack of activity during the summer transfer market has left fans feeling demoralised.

"Bordeaux have plenty of their own issues to address - a reliable starting XI has yet to take shape under former Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic, appointed just a week before the season began - but they have already shown some mettle on the road: they 2-2 away to the same Marseille side that easily saw off St Etienne."