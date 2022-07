Wimbledon Betting Tips

Wimbledon 2022 takes place from 27 June to 10 July as the best men and women in the game go to SW19 to compete for tennis’s biggest prize. Men’s singles favourite Novak Djokovic is chasing his seventh title at the All England Club, while in the women’s Iga Swiatek has been backed to follow up her recent success at the French Open. Emma Raducanu should get a returning hero’s welcome at the tournament where she announced herself 12 months ago. Betting.Betfair is the place for tips and previews for both draws on every day of Wimbledon 2022.