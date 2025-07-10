Wimbledon Men's Semi-Final Tips: Sinner versus Alcaraz rematch is on the cards

Alcaraz odds on to retain Wimbledon title

60.0 59/1 Fritz run set to be ended by defending champion

Sinner to repeat dominance of waning Djokovic

Use Betfair's Bet Builder offer to claim free £5 bet

Carlos Alcaraz is closing in on retaining his Wimbledon title. The Spaniard is 1.9720/21 before facing Taylor Fritz in a Friday semi-final that he is fancied to win without too much trouble.

I agree with Alcaraz's favouritism but don't expect him to shorten significantly with another match against generational rival Jannik Sinner on the horizon. The Italian world number one looks likely to end Novak Djokovic's run of six consecutive Wimbledon finals.

Should we see another Alcaraz-Sinner clash hopefully it will be every bit as thrilling as their final in Paris, in which Sinner was overturned despite being 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange.

Across the Wimbledon fortnight, Betfair has been running a promotion where if you place a Bet Builder on any match you receive a free £5 bet. Today's tipsheet might serve for inspiration to claim your free bet.

Fritz wins a set at best

It is difficult to make a case for Taylor Fritz to win his semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz, and that is coming from somebody with a rose-tinted view on the American's chances this Wimbledon having backed him before the tournament at 60.059/1 before a ball was hit.

Fritz's chances of winning this tournament are still viewed as unrealistic 26.025/1 as not only would he need to clear Alcaraz, but then one of either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner to claim a first major title.

However, I doubt he'll need to worry about a game plan for Sinner or Djokovic, as his opponent is looking in sharp form and is on course to win a third consecutive Wimbledon crown. The Spaniard has been by some distance the most convincing performer throughout this tournament.

It has been a valiant run by Fritz who was pushed to the limits by both Gabriel Diallo and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first two rounds. The American has been serving well, and combined with his baseline stability that allows him to beat the sport's rank and file.

Unfortunately, you need something more to topple Alcaraz, Sinner or Djokovic and I don't think Fritz has it in him. For now Fritz has confirmed his status as the fourth best player in the world, but is in a different league to the aforementioned trio. If he's to ever win a Slam in his career he'll need to meet one of these players on a bad day, and there is no indication that Alcaraz is about to have a bad day.

If Fritz is serving well I can see him grabbing a set as Alcaraz's concentration is known to fluctuate.

However, I think Alcaraz will win with some room to spare and I find the proposition of Alcaraz to win the match and win with a -1.5 set handicap value at 9/101.90

Recommended Bet Back Carlos Alcaraz to win the match and a -1.5 set handicap SBK 9/10

Sinner to end Djokovic's final streak

Novak Djokovic has made it to the final the last six times he has entered the Wimbledon draw. At the start of the tournament I believed that if there is any Grand Slam where the 24 time major champion still has an opportunity to add to add to his collection it would be on the grass courts of SW19.

However, as the tournament has played out the signs have become ever more clear that Djokovic's best days are behind him and I expect Jannik Sinner will confirm the gap that exists between him and the 38-year old Serbian in Friday's semi-final.

Sinner comfortably saw off Djokovic in straight sets at the French Open, and it is difficult to imagine what Novak will do differently on this occasion to tilt the outcome in his favour.

The Italian will relish the rallying rhythm provided to him by Djokovic, and he has shown repeatedly that he will outgun the Serbian when given the chance.

Djokovic believers will point to Grigor Dimitrov's performance - where he led Sinner by two sets before an unfortunate injury - as evidence that Sinner can be beaten, but as talented as he undoubtedly is Djokovic does not possess the same carving tools that the Bulgarian has. The slices, dunts and angles that the Dimitrov one handed backhand crafted against Sinner will not magically appear on Friday.

The one hope I give Djokovic is that Sinner's elbow injury is more bothersome than he is letting on. Yet, that was under the spotlight against Ben Shelton and he came through with flying colours.

I expect Sinner wins this, and possibly matches the comfortable margin of victory he achieved in the French Open semi-final. Sinner to clear the -1.5 set handicap is the play at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Jannik Sinner to win the match and -1.5 set handicap SBK 5/6

Bookmark our Wimbledon tipping page and come back for daily tips throughout the tournament