French Open

The French Open 2022 takes place from 23 May to 5 June. On Betting.Betfair you can get tips for matches in the men’s and women’s singles every day of the tournament at Roland Garros. Novak Djokovic is the favourite to win the men’s but, having endured a season of controversy so far, will the world number one be vulnerable? If so, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal could take advantage, while rapidly-rising youngster Carlos Alcaraz would love to claim his first Grand Slam title. In the women’s, Iga Swiatek leads the market and Britain’s Emma Raducanu takes to the Paris clay for the first time. Betting.Betfair is the place for the best French Open 2022 tips, previews and analysis.