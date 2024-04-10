Premier League Darts Night 11 Tips: The price is right for The Iceman

Price reminding us that he's not out of the race just yet

Price and Smith to score heavily on a big night for both

Aspinall to strengthen position in top four

Price and Smith to put on show

At times during this Premier League campaign, Gerwyn Price has performed superbly well and been beaten by an outrageous display, at times he's bemoaned costly missed darts at double but in Manchester all elements of his game came together pretty spectacularly as he produced a perfect leg, two ton plus averages and some wonderfully clinical finishing en route to his second final of this year's roadshow event.

There had been signs that something special was brewing on the Euro Tour when he demolished Ryan Searle with an average in excess of 112 and he carried that form into week 10 of the Premier League to keep his hopes of making the play-offs alive.

The Welshman's high standard continued in Leicester as he averaged over a ton in all four of his matches in Players Championship eight, including a whopping 113 to get the better of Lukas Wenig.

He still occupies seventh spot in the league table, seven points off Michael van Gerwen who sits precariously in fourth.

Overall runner-up to MvG 12 months ago, that was the first time he'd secured a top four finish in the league phase, his record in this event is far from desirable but I don't think he should be written off yet.

Some think he needed to claim all five points last week to keep himself in the hunt but whilst it would take Price consistently performing at the level he did last week to force his way into contention, I still don't think it's beyond the realms, you can back him at 5/23.50 to qualify for London.

When you have a look at his numbers over the course of this campaign, the only player with a higher running average than the 2021 World Champion is Luke Humphries and he's one of only three to have checked out over 40% of their darts at the outer ring.

In Birmingham he faces Michael Smith, someone harbouring his own hopes of dislodging MvG from fourth spot in the table.

Bully Boy was on the receiving end of The Iceman's third Premier League nine darter last week and despite the 2023 World Champion putting in a below par performance, there were six 180s in that match and I expect Thursday's encounter to be a high quality one.

This will be their fifth meeting of the year, Smith has triumphed in all but the last of those encounters but I'm backing The Iceman to claim another victory here.

If he can maintain this stunning form, there's value in backing him to complete the match treble at 9/25.50.

Back Price to win, hit the most 180s & highest checkout @ 9/25.50 Bet now

Aspinall looking assured

Things looked incredibly bleak for Nathan Aspinall after the first three weeks of the Premier League, with zero points and inconsistent performances.

Having said before a dart had been thrown in this year's tournament that he wanted to revert back to playing with freedom and not putting pressure on himself, it was getting more and more difficult for him to do that.

Fast-forward to week 11 and he's sat third in the table having already reached more finals than he did in the entirety of the 2023 campaign.

We know he can grind out results, we know his ability to dig deep and fight until the bitter end is one of his most admirable qualities but he's also shown on a number of occasions that when he gets out in front, he is capable of turning the screw and dominating matches.

That combination has allowed him to keep the points trickling in even when not at his best.

In Birmingham he takes on Michael van Gerwen who has had a really strange campaign so far, winning three nights on the spin but not consistently doing anything brilliant either side of that run.

Despite MvG winning six of his last seven matches against The Asp, I think there's value in backing the Stockport man to come out on top in this one at 11/82.38.