Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Just back Pat at 40/1
Ed Hawkins picks out the Aussie to star with the bat at Hyderabad on Thursday and also expects runs from Jos Buttler...
-
Royals have edge
-
Cummins a wager for top SRH bat
-
Could Hyderbad surface being slowing?
-
Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
Thursday 2 May, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals team news
Sunrisers could be a team too reliant on batting first and their top order firing. The domestic talent in the middle- to lower-order remains an issue. Anmolpreet Singh, who has a poor domestic strike rate, is being used as an impact sub along with T Natarajan.
Possible XI: Head, ,Abhishek, Markram, Anmolpreet/Natarajan (subs), Reddy, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, Kumar, Unadkat
Given his performances this IPL Sandeep Sharma can consider himself unfortunate not to be travelling as a reserve for the India World Cup squad. Team-mate Avesh Khan is going instead. Yuz Chahal will sub in or out for a batter.
Probable XI: Jaiswal, Buttler/Chahal (subs), Samson, Parag, Hetmyer, Powell, Jurel, Ashwin, Avesh, Boult, Sandeep
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals pitch report
The Hyderabad surface is averaging 216 in the first dig this tournament. But it was beginning to look tired in their defeat by Bangalore. It could be that wear and tear is taking its toll. Taking on Sunrisers on a high par line with a strong Royals bowling unit in our favour at 204.5 may be shrewd.
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals match odds
Sunrisers are 2.0811/10 with Royals 1.9010/11. One suspects that the toss could be crucial given recent form.
The hosts may not be quite the batting powerhouses under the pressure of a chase and with Royals a crack unit in the field, they may deserve more respect. Back Royals to defend.
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals Exchange strategy
Where Sunrisers do have the edge is in the powerplay. They take no prisoners with the bat and it could well be they shorten up significantly in the first six.
We saw that in failed chases against Bangalore and Chennai so don't be perturbed if the flip goes Royals' way, they are defending and SRH go with a bang. Royals can pull it back..
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals player bets
We're keeping Pat Cummins on side for top Sunrisers bat here at 40/141.00. He had a sniff of a win against Bangalore and a tired surface may mean he has a live chance. Jos Buttler has been boosted to 5/23.50 for top Royals bat. He notched two half-centuries against Sunrisers last term. At prohibitive odds for top SRH bat, Heinrich Klaasen is now a follow for player of the match instead at 9/110.00/
Now read more of the the best IPL Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor...
New customers can get £20 in free bets!
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.