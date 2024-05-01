Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Just back Pat at 40/1

Royals have edge

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Thursday 2 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals team news

Sunrisers could be a team too reliant on batting first and their top order firing. The domestic talent in the middle- to lower-order remains an issue. Anmolpreet Singh, who has a poor domestic strike rate, is being used as an impact sub along with T Natarajan.

Possible XI: Head, ,Abhishek, Markram, Anmolpreet/Natarajan (subs), Reddy, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, Kumar, Unadkat

Given his performances this IPL Sandeep Sharma can consider himself unfortunate not to be travelling as a reserve for the India World Cup squad. Team-mate Avesh Khan is going instead. Yuz Chahal will sub in or out for a batter.

Probable XI: Jaiswal, Buttler/Chahal (subs), Samson, Parag, Hetmyer, Powell, Jurel, Ashwin, Avesh, Boult, Sandeep

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rasjasthan Royals pitch report

The Hyderabad surface is averaging 216 in the first dig this tournament. But it was beginning to look tired in their defeat by Bangalore. It could be that wear and tear is taking its toll. Taking on Sunrisers on a high par line with a strong Royals bowling unit in our favour at 204.5 may be shrewd.

Sunrisers are 2.0811/10 with Royals 1.9010/11. One suspects that the toss could be crucial given recent form.

The hosts may not be quite the batting powerhouses under the pressure of a chase and with Royals a crack unit in the field, they may deserve more respect. Back Royals to defend.

Where Sunrisers do have the edge is in the powerplay. They take no prisoners with the bat and it could well be they shorten up significantly in the first six.

We saw that in failed chases against Bangalore and Chennai so don't be perturbed if the flip goes Royals' way, they are defending and SRH go with a bang. Royals can pull it back..

We're keeping Pat Cummins on side for top Sunrisers bat here at 40/141.00. He had a sniff of a win against Bangalore and a tired surface may mean he has a live chance. Jos Buttler has been boosted to 5/23.50 for top Royals bat. He notched two half-centuries against Sunrisers last term. At prohibitive odds for top SRH bat, Heinrich Klaasen is now a follow for player of the match instead at 9/110.00/

