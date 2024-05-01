Premier League Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Just back Pat at 40/1

Jos Buttler
Buttler has form against SRH

Ed Hawkins picks out the Aussie to star with the bat at Hyderabad on Thursday and also expects runs from Jos Buttler...

Recommended bets

(0.25pts) Back Pat Cummins top SRH bat 40/141.00

(0.5pts) Back Jos Buttler top Royals bat 5/23.50

