Rachael Blackmore Day Three Punchestown Festival: Big run expected from Gua Du Large

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Rachael has five chances on the third day of the Punchestown Festival

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has five chances on the third day of the Punchestown Festival including on a few lightly-raced horses who should have improvement to come...

  • Gua Du Large in good form and has a big chance

  • Tough task for Lantry Lady but step up in trip will suit

  • Coming Up Easy has a nice weight and can go well

    • 15:40 - Catena Zapata

    Catena Zapata was a little disappointing the last day in Fairyhouse. That was his first run in a handicap, and we're hoping that he can do better now. We're hoping that the nicer ground can see him improve.

    He has some nice runs under his belt, his run at Punchestown in January was a good run, and he is a dual winner on the flat. I hope that he can be in the shake-up.

    16:15 - Gua Du Large

    Gua Du Large won nicely in Tramore a week and a half ago, and he has come out of the race in good form. It was only his fifth run over fences, so we're hoping that he can improve again.

    He's rated lower over fences than he is over hurdles, and he goes into the race in good form, so we're hoping for a big run from him.

    18:00 - Lantry Lady

    Lantry Lady ran very well last time to finish fourth behind Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. That was just her third run over hurdles, so we're hoping that there is more to come from her.

    The step up in trip should suit her, and any rain that falls will be a big help to her. This is obviously going to be tough, Teahupoo sets a high standard, but she's a lovely mare and we're hoping that she can run well.

    18:35 - Coming Up Easy

    Coming Up Easy won his maiden hurdle very well in Limerick the last day. He jumped well and he travelled well.

    This is obviously a step up in grade, it's a competitive handicap, but he goes into the race in good form, and he has a nice light weight on his back. We hope that he can take another step forward.

    19:05 - Theatre Native

    Theatre Native is quite difficult to figure out. She was keen at Fairyhouse when she won her maiden hurdle. She did well to win, given how keen she was.

    We put a hood on her for the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse at Easter, and she never really picked up the bridle. So the hood is off now. We're back in trip and on nicer ground, so hopefully that will all help.

    We think that she is a filly who has plenty of ability, and she could go well here if she can put it all together.

