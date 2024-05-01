- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: 118
Rachael Blackmore Day Three Punchestown Festival: Big run expected from Gua Du Large
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has five chances on the third day of the Punchestown Festival including on a few lightly-raced horses who should have improvement to come...
-
Gua Du Large in good form and has a big chance
-
Tough task for Lantry Lady but step up in trip will suit
-
Coming Up Easy has a nice weight and can go well
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 1lbs
- OR: 125
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 5lbs
- OR: 123
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
15:40 - Catena Zapata
Catena Zapata was a little disappointing the last day in Fairyhouse. That was his first run in a handicap, and we're hoping that he can do better now. We're hoping that the nicer ground can see him improve.
He has some nice runs under his belt, his run at Punchestown in January was a good run, and he is a dual winner on the flat. I hope that he can be in the shake-up.
16:15 - Gua Du Large
Gua Du Large won nicely in Tramore a week and a half ago, and he has come out of the race in good form. It was only his fifth run over fences, so we're hoping that he can improve again.
He's rated lower over fences than he is over hurdles, and he goes into the race in good form, so we're hoping for a big run from him.
18:00 - Lantry Lady
Lantry Lady ran very well last time to finish fourth behind Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. That was just her third run over hurdles, so we're hoping that there is more to come from her.
The step up in trip should suit her, and any rain that falls will be a big help to her. This is obviously going to be tough, Teahupoo sets a high standard, but she's a lovely mare and we're hoping that she can run well.
18:35 - Coming Up Easy
Coming Up Easy won his maiden hurdle very well in Limerick the last day. He jumped well and he travelled well.
This is obviously a step up in grade, it's a competitive handicap, but he goes into the race in good form, and he has a nice light weight on his back. We hope that he can take another step forward.
19:05 - Theatre Native
Theatre Native is quite difficult to figure out. She was keen at Fairyhouse when she won her maiden hurdle. She did well to win, given how keen she was.
We put a hood on her for the Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse at Easter, and she never really picked up the bridle. So the hood is off now. We're back in trip and on nicer ground, so hopefully that will all help.
We think that she is a filly who has plenty of ability, and she could go well here if she can put it all together.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.