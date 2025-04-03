Aintree Grand National 2025 Hub

Aintree Day 1 Superboost. Back Jango Baie to finish Top 3 in 13:45 Aintree (never out of top 3 in 8 career starts). Was 2/5 - NOW 1/1!

Aintree Grand National Festival Betfair cheat sheet
Grand National Festival Day 1 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday

Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1

Grand National Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday from 6/1 to 50/1

Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 1: The Folkes Tiara goes to Aintree fresh and in form

Grand National Races

Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025

Impaire Et Passe (Fr)

SBK 15/8
EXC 3.15

Jango Baie (Fr)

SBK 11/4
EXC 3.75

Croke Park (Ire)

SBK 4/1
EXC 6

Gidleigh Park

SBK 11/2
EXC 7.2

Rubaud (Fr)

SBK 18/1
EXC 22
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025

Puturhandstogether (Ire)

SBK 11/8
EXC 2.58

Murcia (Fr)

SBK 11/2
EXC 6.4

Naturally Nimble (Ger)

SBK 15/2
EXC 11

Wendrock (Fr)

SBK 9/1
EXC 12.5

Live Conti (Fr)

SBK 9/1
EXC 14
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025

Grey Dawning (Ire)

SBK 9/4
EXC 3.55

Spillane's Tower (Ire)

SBK 11/4
EXC 4.2

Ahoy Senor (Ire)

SBK 11/2
EXC 7.8

Gaelic Warrior (Ger)

SBK 7/1
EXC 8.8

Stage Star (Ire)

SBK 9/1
EXC 11
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025

Constitution Hill

SBK 1/1
EXC 2.14

Lossiemouth (Fr)

SBK 5/4
EXC 2.48

Wodhooh (Fr)

SBK 7/1
EXC 9.4

Take No Chances (Ire)

SBK 40/1
EXC 75

Tellherthename (Ire)

SBK 100/1
EXC 160
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025

Willitgoahead (Ire)

SBK 7/2
EXC 5.4

Lifetime Ambition (Ire)

SBK 9/2
EXC 6.2

My Drogo

SBK 11/2
EXC 7.6

Famous Clermont (Fr)

SBK 13/2
EXC 8.6

Joker De Mai (Fr)

SBK 11/1
EXC 15
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025

My Mate Mozzie (Ire)

SBK 9/2
EXC 6.8

Primoz (Ire)

SBK 11/2
EXC 7.2

Sans Bruit (Fr)

SBK 13/2
EXC 8.2

The Folkes Tiara (Ire)

SBK 5/1
EXC 8.2

Petit Tonnerre (Fr)

SBK 6/1
EXC 9.4
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025

Seo Linn (Ire)

SBK 2/1
EXC 3.45

Charisma Cat

SBK 9/2
EXC 7.2

Jackie Hobbs

SBK 5/1
EXC 8

Kapability (Fr)

SBK 12/1
EXC 16

Blue Betty

SBK 10/1
EXC 16.5
Grand National Festival Tips: Mark Milligan siding with three on Day 1 of Aintree at up to 8/1

Betfair's Grand National Festival Offer: Get a completely free bet on any racing multiple across Aintree

Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 shot on day one

Aintree Grand National Meeting Thursday Tips: Spillane's to tower over rivals for day one multiple

Watch Paul Nicholls' Grand National Festival Preview: Kandoo Kid leads strong Aintree squad

Aintree Grand National Festival Tips: Key Timeform data for day one including a clear ratings choice in the Aintree Hurdle

