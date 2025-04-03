Aintree Grand National 2025 Hub
More Horse Racing
Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025
Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025
Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025
William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025
Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025
Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025
Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025
More Aintree Grand National 2025 Hub
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Paul Nicholls Grand National Festival Day 1 Runners: Stage Star is a player on Thursday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Kevin Blake has three selections for Day 1 of Aintree from 5/2 to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Grand National Festival Day 1: The Folkes Tiara goes to Aintree fresh and in form
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 shot on day one
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide