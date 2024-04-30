England Squad: Back Colwill at 17/10 and Gordon at 4/5 to make Southgate's 26 for Euro 2024

Colwill in the frame due to injuries

Guehi a trusted Southgate pick

Gordon's tenacity gives him the edge

Such is the nature of football that an awful lot has happened since England's last forays, disappointing against Brazil and Belgium just a little over a month ago.

Back then John Stones was nailed on to be included in Gareth Southgate's squad for this summer, that is set to be rubber-stamped on June 7th, and he's still a cert should he be fit.



An injury sustained against Belgium however has seen the Manchester City defender mainly reside on the bench this past month, his recovery not fully complete. The 29-year-old needs significant minutes during City's run-in or his selection will be a big gamble.

It's a similar story with Ben Chilwell, who returned from international duty with a knee problem that has yet to be resolved. That makes the left-back slot one to closely watch with Luke Shaw battling against the clock to recuperate from his long-term lay-off.



Then there's Ivan Toney to consider. There is no injury complicating matters here. The Brentford ace has simply forgotten how to put the ball into the back of the net, last doing so for the Bees in mid-February.

Lastly, how can we possibly overlook Cole Palmer and his remarkable rise. Scoring nine goals in five in the league for a reliant Chelsea, Palmer's chances of travelling to Germany has gone from long-shot, to probable, to definite in 2024. At 1/81.12 he is now one of Southgate's shoo-ins.

Such bankers make up much of the England boss' anticipated final squad but thankfully there is still plenty of value to be found on the periphery.

Levi route

Which brings us to a player who has only previously been called upon once for England, impressing at left-back against Australia last autumn.

With Shaw and Chilwell both doubts, Levi Colwill is in the frame, his versatility a huge asset given the slender squad size Southgate must adhere to.

Continuing a familiar pattern here, the defender is currently injured but according to Mauricio Pochettino he is 'close' to returning, and should he pick up where he left off, he should have the edge over rivals, most pertinently Joe Gomez who has been woefully out of form of late.

Whether it's holding the fort down the left - in 16 appearances for the Blues in 2023/24 - or as a centre-back (15 league outings), Colwill has been a model of consistency this term, averaging an 83.4% pass completion rate and winning 1.9 aerial duels per 90.

A couple of decent performances to round off his season and his odds will tumble. Get ahead of the curve.

Back Colwill to make the final @ 17/102.70 Bet here

Not a slam Dunk

There are at least two places up for grabs at the back, three if Stones' fitness remains a concern. Let's assume though that the City man is selected almost come-what-may, his qualities deemed indispensable.



That still leaves two understudy roles unaccounted for, and intriguingly England's recent double-header of friendlies only further muddies the waters.

Lewis Dunk was front of the queue going into last month's internationals, the Brighton stopper in solid shape even as the Seagulls succumbed to unpredictability.

A mistake-strewn display against Brazil however was swiftly followed by an insipid showing vs Belgium and these underwhelming auditions will have surely harmed his chances.

As for Ezri Konsa, it would be immensely unfair if two mediocre outings deployed in the unfamiliar environs of full-back count against him but football is a cruel mistress. It is not beyond the realms of possibility that helping out his country will now cost him a Euro spot.

Regarding Jarrad Branthwaite's immediate international future we are sadly none the wiser, after the Everton star spent both friendlies unused on the bench.

This was a golden opportunity for Southgate to assess the credentials of this season's breakthrough act on the bigger stage. That he chose to forego that opportunity perplexes.

Which leaves Marc Guehi, a Southgate favourite who has been selected for five of the six squads post-Qatar in which he's been available for.

Presently injured, the Palace star is expected to feature before the season's end and this puts him firmly in the reckoning, given the doubts that surround his fellow contenders.

Back Guehi to make England's Euro 2024 final squad @ 10/111.91 Bet here

Gordon's grin

There is scant value to be found across England's midfield, with Kobbie Mainoo at 3/101.30 then jumping sharply to Kalvin Phillips at fives. The only way the West Ham loanee gets on the plane this summer is via a succession of injuries and misplaced loyalty.

Up front however a number of interesting options demand attention, not least the straight shoot-out between Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen, despite the fact that each operate on different flanks.

Initial thoughts pit Bowen as the favourite, the Hammers' 14-goal wide-man adding to a wealth of goal-scoring options for Southgate. Six of the Premier League's top ten sharp-shooters this term are English and that's not even accounting for Harry Kane's ridiculous exploits in the Bundesliga.

Moreover, Bowen is in healthy form, with eight goal involvements in his last seven across all comps.

But then it must be acknowledged that Bukayo Saka is immovable from his starting berth down the right while as back-up there is now Cole Palmer. Crucially, Palmer's impact dwindles significantly when shifted across to the left.

On the left though, Phil Foden aside, it's all to play for, with Jack Grealish by no means assured of a spot due to a mixed 2023/24, and Marcus Rashford enduring a season to forget.

The feeling is that Rashford gets in on past accomplishments alone. That under-estimates a ruthless streak that has always been prevalent in Southgate.

Gordon offers a goal-threat - reaching double figures this term while averaging 2.1 shots per 90 - as well as tenacity and a tremendous work ethic.

Not for nothing either, he has previously been impactful down the middle and that is a plus with England very likely travelling with just two centre-forwards.

Back Gordon to make the final @ 4/51.80 Bet here

