Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Premier League and Europa tips up to 13/2

Dave Tindall: "Given their record at Stamford Bridge and overall dominance of this fixture, Chelsea look a decent price at 2.28 to take maximum points. Tottenham are 3.05 and The Draw 4.2.

"Spurs have suffered back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Arsenal while they've managed just one point out of nine from their last three away fixtures (0-3 at Fulham, 1-1 at West Ham and 0-4 at Newcastle).

"But if Chelsea are to win, the numbers suggest they'll struggle to do so while keeping a clean sheet. The Blues have conceded 25 goals in their 16 home PL games while only the top three can better Tottenham's road tally of 31.

"In other words, the 11/5 for Chelsea to win and both teams to score seems an upgrade worth chancing. However, it may be possible to take that idea even further via the Bet Builder route.

"Cole Palmer has been sensational in Chelsea's last two home Premier League games, firing in hat-tricks against both Manchester United and Everton. That burst has seen him hit the 20-goal mark, putting him just one behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race."

Jamie Kemp: "Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in 38 goals in 48 games this season, netting 26 times and providing 12 assists. Indeed, he's also netted in four of his six starts in Europe this term (four goals), including one in his last outing in this competition at Villa Park against Lille.

"Along with a recommendation for Watkins to score anytime at 11/10, I'll also add Leon Bailey to land 1+ shot on target and Youri Tielemans to commit 1+ foul in the match.

"While Bailey can be the one to really drive the game forward for Villa and assert their intentions in the first leg of this tie on home soil, he also leads all Villa players for shots (18) in the UEFA Europa Conference League this term. In fact, the Jamaican has had at least one shot in all nine of his appearances in the competition this season, even with coming off the bench three times.

"Tielemans, meanwhile, has averaged 1.4 fouls per 90 in European games this season, with his 12 overall fouls being the most of any Aston Villa player. In a game against an Olympiakos side who will be aggressive and direct under Mendilibar, expect the Belgian to be in the thick of a few battles while they try to settle the game down."

Dan Fitch: "Fiorentina's last two games have produced a total of 11 goals, but there is reason to believe that Thursday's match will be a low scoring affair.

"In the quarter-finals against Viktoria Plzen, the Serie A side struggled to break down the Czechs. The away leg finished 0-0 and the return fixture in Florence also finished goalless in regular time, with Fiorentina securing a 2-0 win with strikes in extra time.

"Club Brugge faced PAOK, who they beat 1-0 at home and 2-0 away. Under 2.5 goals is 20/23. If you think that Fiorentina will edge this home leg, then you can combine them winning with under 2.5 goals at 3/1, or be more cautious and go for a Fiorentina win and under 3.5 goals at 6/4."

Kevin Hatchard: "Leverkusen have been excellent this term, but I opposed them in the preview for Saturday's draw with Stuttgart, and I'll take them on again here. Roma's general form under De Rossi has been very strong, and their home form has been consistently good for months.

"Bayer have drawn their last three games, and had to come from behind with late levellers in all of them. If you look at their away games against big hitters in the Bundesliga, they had to settle for draws at Bayern, Dortmund and Stuttgart, and their victory at Leipzig came courtesy of a last-gasp winner.

"I'll back Roma +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 2.12. If the game is drawn we get a half-win, and a home victory gives us a full pay-out at odds-against."

James Eastham: "The presence of more than 60,000 supporters can have a debilitating impact on the players but Marseille and their experienced manager Jean-Louis Gasset have turned it to the team's advantage this season.

"That said, Marseille didn't play amazingly well in the last round: they needed penalties to get past Benfica, and Atalanta will not have been scared by what they saw when scouting their opponents ahead of this week's encounter.

"When pressed, Marseille often struggle, and if Atalanta have done their tactical homework - as they surely will - then there's every chance they can frustrate the home side for long spells here.

"Our selection in the first leg is to back Atalanta to avoid defeat. You can support the Serie A visitors on the Draw No Bet market at 2.04, and that would be our selection."

Andy Robson: "Only the eliminated Liverpool (29) have scored more goals in the competition than Leverkusen (27) so far, while the German side also rank second for average shots mustered per fixture in the tournament (18.1).

"In terms of accuracy, Bayer Leverkusen have been registering 6.9 shots on target per outing in the tournament, a tally that makes them the Europa League's third-most potent side in that regard, and the German champions have enough in their armoury to test the Roma defence on Thursday.

"Daniele De Rossi's Giallorossi conceded at least four shots on target in all six of their two-legged knockout round fixtures in this season's Europa League against Feyenoord, Brighton and AC Milan, and also shipped 20 or more attempts in their last three matches in the competition.

"It's clear from those figures that their backline isn't protected as well as it should be and Bayer Leverkusen are favoured to test Roma stopper Mile Svilar at least four times on Thursday."

