Winning selections paid out at 90:00 on football matches

Opportunity to pay out on two results in the same game

Betfair pay out on almost 7000 Brentford backers at Old Trafford

Plus, Man Utd backers also paid out after win v Brentford

You can click the link above for a full explainer, but Betfair's 90 Minute Payout is a new feature across all football where winning 'match odds 90' bets are paid out as the clock hits 90:00, therefore goals scored in stoppage time will not affect your winning bet!

If your team is losing heading into injury time however, the bet remains live and you will be paid out too should your result also land! Betfair will pay out on both the match result at 90:00 and the full-time whistle.

All you need to do is place a pre-match match odds bet with the markets designated with the '90 icon' to get involved, and you can use the feature in all types of bets, including accas, Bet Builders and all multiples!

Remember this year's Community Shield? Man City were 1-0 up at 90:00, and City backers were therefore able to put their feet up and relax knowing their bets were paid out, despite Leandro Trossard equalising in the 101st minute!

Punters who backed the draw were then also celebrating as the game finished 1-1. You can read more details on that specific match here!

So, where has 90 Minute Payout clicked for customers?

OCTOBER

Premier League

Man Utd 2-1 Brentford (paid out on home & away win)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Rotherham 1-2 Bristol City (paid out on draw & away win)

LEAGUE ONE

Shrewsbury 1-0 Northampton (paid out on draw & home win)

Portsmouth 2-1 Wycombe (paid out on draw & home win)

Carlisle 1-1 Peterborough (paid out on away win & draw)

LEAGUE TWO

N/A

LIGUE 1

Brest 1-1 Toulouse (paid out on away win & draw)

SERIE A

N/A

LALIGA

Sevilla 2-2 Rayo Vallecano (paid out on away win & draw)

Las Palmas 2-1 Celta Vigo (paid out on draw & home win)

BUNDESLIGA

N/A

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Celtic 1-2 Lazio (paid out on draw & away win)

PSV 2-2 Sevilla (paid out on away win & draw)

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga (paid out on draw & away win)

SEPTEMBER

Premier League

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool (paid out on the draw & home win)

Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace (paid out on the draw & home win)

Spurs 2-1 Sheffield United (paid out on home & away win)

Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (paid out on the draw & home win)

Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth (paid out on away win & the draw)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Coventry 1-1 Huddersfield (pair out on home win & draw)

West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield (paid out on draw & away win)

Watford 2-0 Birmingham (paid out on draw & home win)

LEAGUE ONE

Stevenage 1-1 Charlton (paid out on home win & draw)

Derby 1-1 Portsmouth (paid out on home win & draw)

Exeter 1-2 Leyton Orient (paid out on draw & away win)

Bristol Rovers 1-1 Lincoln City (paid out on away win & draw)

Blackpool 2-1 Wigan (paid out on draw & home win)

LEAGUE TWO

Wrexham 3-3 Crewe (paid out on the draw & away win)

Grimsby 2-3 Crawley (paid out on draw & away win)

Forest Green 1-2 Doncaster (paid out on draw & away win)

Crawley 3-2 Tranmere (paid out on draw & home win)

Colchester 1-1 Mansfield (paid out on home win & draw)

Bradford 1-1 Harrogate (paid out on away win & draw)

Wimbledon 2-2 Crewe (paid out on home win & draw)

Gillingham 1-0 Harrogate (paid out on draw & home win)

LIGUE 1

Monaco 0-1 Nice (paid out on draw & away win)

Lorient 2-2 Monaco (paid out on away win & draw)

Toulouse 2-2 Clermont (paid out on home win & draw)

SERIE A

Udenise 2-2 Genoa (paid out on away win & draw)

Torino 1-0 Genoa (paid out on draw & home win)

LaLiga

Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Mallorca (paid out on draw & away win)

Las Palmas 1-0 Granada (paid out on draw & home win)

Villareal 2-1 Almeria (paid out on draw & home win)

Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe (paid out on draw & home win)

BUNDESLIGA

Bayern 2-2 Leverkusen (paid out on home win & draw)

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin (paid out on draw & home win)

Lazio 1-1 Atletico Madrid (paid out on away win & draw)

AUGUST

PREMIER LEAGUE

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (paid out on the draw & away win)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Norwich 2-1 Hull - (paid out on draw & home win)

Leeds 2-2 Cardiff - (paid out on away win & draw)

Birmingham 1-0 Leeds - (paid out on draw & home win)

Millwall 0-1 Bristol City - (paid out on draw & away win)

Southampton 4-4 Norwich - (paid out on draw & away win win)

Plymouth 1-2 Southampton - (paid out on draw & away win)

Leicester 2-1 Cardiff - (paid out on draw & home win)

Birmingham 2-1 Plymouth - (paid out on draw & home win)

Cardiff 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday - (paid out on draw & home win)

LEAGUE ONE

Portsmouth 1-1 Bristol rovers - (paid out on away win & draw)

Northampton 2-2 Lincoln - (paid out on away win & draw)

Charlton 1-2 Bristol rovers - (paid out on draw & away win)

Exeter 2-1 Reading - (paid out on draw & home win)

LEAGUE TWO

Accrington 2-1 Harrogate (paid out on draw & home win)

Colchester 2-3 MK Dons (paid out on draw & away win)

Crewe 2-2 Walsall (paid out on away win & draw)

Wrexham 5-5 Swindon (paid out on away win & draw)

Forest Green 1-2 Swindon (paid out on draw & away win)

Morecambe 2-1 Walsall (paid out on draw & home win)

LIGUE 1

Nantes 1-2 Toulouse (paid out on draw & away win)

Nice 1-1 Lille (paid out on home win & draw)

SERIE A

N/A

LaLiga

Valencia 1-2 Osasuna (paid out on draw & away win)

Cadiz 1-1 Almeria (paid out on home win & draw)

Real Sociedad 1-1 Celta Vigo (paid out on home win & draw)

Villareal 1-2 Betis (paid out on draw & away win)

BUNDESLIGA

Mainz 1-1 Frankfurt (paid out on home win & draw)

Freiburg 1-0 Bremen (paid out on draw & home win)

Augsburg 4-4 Monchengladback (paid out on home win & draw)

