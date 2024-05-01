Today's Horse Racing Tips: Brendan Duke's three bets for Punchestown on Day 3

Blood Destiny could easily outclass his rivals

Punchestown Festival Day 3 Tips

On to the third day we go. I must admit that it looks a tricky punting card. Gaelic Warrior and Teahupoo should get the job done but the bookies are well aware of that fact.

No. 2 Blood Destiny (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 150

Blood Destiny looks a worthy favourite here. He's bordering on a Grade 1 novice chaser. I'm not sure he was seen to best effect in Fairyhouse last time out. Connections opted for hold up tactics. That was understandable given the horse was stepping up in trip. It did mean that Blood Destiny couldn't use his most potent weapon.

This horse is a notably quick, accurate jumper. I suspect we will see a return to more positive tactics here. As we saw with Spillane's Tower winning on Tuesday, the Fairyhouse run was still a solid effort. Off a mark of 150, I expect Blood Destiny to dominate some worthy but limited opposition.

No. 23 Coming Up Easy (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 123

Coming Up Easy is a difficult horse to assess having had just four starts under rules. The handicapper has given him a mark of 123 for a wildly impressive win in Limerick last time out. The form of that race is open to question but a man is entitled to fall for a horse. I loved the way he travelled and jumped there.

This big field test will present a more thorough jumping test but I'm hopeful his technique will hold up. Henry De Bromhead must be of a similar mind to pitch the horse in here. The step up in trip promises to suit. I'm hopeful he will prove well handicapped. We're getting enhanced place terms but given the horse's profile, I'm inclined to play win only.

No. 10 Samyr (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. L. Gleeson

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

This day will prove something of a test for my eyes as I'm chancing another horse that for now is more style than substance. Samyr was hugely impressive in winning a four-year-old only bumper in Gowran Park. They tend to be weaker contests as a rule and the form of that race isn't working out particularly well.

Samyr did go off odds-on mind you so that would suggest he was working well at home. He's related to a couple of very smart flat performers. I'm hopeful he will improve for better ground. He'll likely have to with that man Willie Mullins well represented here.

