Euro 2024

More Football

Euro 2024 flags
Euro 2024

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

Euro 2024

Alan McInally: Steve Clarke deserves more time as Scotland manager

  • Editor
Alan McInally
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Group stage wrap and last-16 trends points to 50/1 goalscorer bet

  • Lewis Jones
England

England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs

  • Stephen Tudor
Harry Kane, England
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further

  • Kevin Hatchard
Switzerland and Newcastle defender Fabian Schar
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group B Review: Immaculate Spain look like tournament heavyweights

  • Jamie Kemp
Spain's Rodri sets off on a run from midfield
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group C Review: More questions than answers for favourites England

  • Paul Higham
Harry Kane
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Outright Winner: England back to 3/1 favs after favourable draw

  • Mike Norman
England boss Gareth Southgate
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group D Review: Faltering France have plenty to prove

  • James Eastham
France and Paris-SG striker Kylian Mbappe
Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 11/2 on Saturday

  • James Mackie
Kai Havertz, Germany
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Winner: England favourites despite dismal knockout round record

  • Max Liu
Harry Kane playing for England
England

Will England win the Euros? Tournament favourites 1/7 to beat Slovakia on Sunday

  • Joe Dyer
Gareth Southgate
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group F Review: Portugal's path littered with obstacles

  • Mark O'Haire
Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group E Review: Well-drilled Slovakia are up next for England

  • Abigail Davies
Slovakia's David Hancko at Euro 2024
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 13 Stat Pack: Take 6/1 on mutually beneficial draw in Slovakia v Romania

  • Lewis Jones
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 13 Cheat Sheet: Best tips and Euros podcast as Groups E & F conclude

  • Mike Norman
Euro 2024 Day 13 Cheat Sheet
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 13 Predictions: Back 7/2 Provod Card with the Betfair Exchange

  • Jimmy The Punt
Lukas Provod may be one card away from suspension but is too bigger price to ignore against Turkey
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Tips on Wednesday: Back 7-10 best bet in Czech Republic v Turkey

  • Mark Stinchcombe
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Euro 2024

Georgia v Portugal: Shoot for glory in Group F finale

  • Mark O'Haire
Willy Sagnol - Georgia
Euro 2024

Czech Republic v Turkey: Final day shootout fancied

  • Mark O'Haire
Vincenzo Montella - Turkey
Bet of the Day

Czechia v Turkey: Cards on the menu in group decider

  • Andy Schooler
Czechia midfielder Lukas Provod is a card collector

Latest Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: England must win Euro 2024 for Southgate to stay

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador and ex-England striker Alan Shearer
England

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Phil Foden needs to play as number 10

  • Alan Shearer
Former England, Newcastle, Blackurn and Southampton striker Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: 'Everyone looks at Gareth and thinks, this is England's time'

  • Alan Shearer
Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer
Euro 2024

BREAKING: Alan Shearer signs for Betfair ahead of Euro 2024!

  • Alexander Boyes
Former Newcastle, Blackburn Southampton striker Alan Sheaer
Alan Shearer

Euro 1996: The story of Alan Shearer's Golden Boot win

  • Alexander Boyes
Former England footballer Alan Shearer

Latest Opta

Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Two bets from 15/8 to 11/2 on Saturday

  • James Mackie
Kai Havertz, Germany
Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/8 to 4/1 on Wednesday

  • Mike Norman
Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne
Opta

Opta Predicts England v Slovenia: Three Lions to surrender another lead in 18/1 bet

  • Opta
Kyle Walker and John Stones
Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Four bets from 11/10 to 11/2 on Tuesday

  • Mike Norman
Austria boss Ralf Rangnick
Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats Matchday Two: Winners, losers and a 9/1 Golden Boot contender

  • Opta
Opta v Supercomputer

Latest England

Euro 2024

England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

  • Mike Norman
Euro 2024 flags
England

England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs

  • Stephen Tudor
Harry Kane, England
Euro 2024

Euro 2024 Group C Review: More questions than answers for favourites England

  • Paul Higham
Harry Kane
England

Will England win the Euros? Tournament favourites 1/7 to beat Slovakia on Sunday

  • Joe Dyer
Gareth Southgate
Euro 2024

England v Slovenia: 23/1 Three Lions win & 19/1 Slovenian shots lead five best Bet Builders

  • Paul Higham
England v Slovenia

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Copa America Tipsheet: Back Venezuela to frustrate Mexico at 7/4

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Group stage wrap and last-16 trends points to 50/1 goalscorer bet

  4. Football Betting Tips

    England v Slovenia Reaction: Further struggle but optimism for the knock-outs

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

England & Austria qualify top. Plus Wednesday Tips

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Italy leave it late, Spain march on and England expects!

  • Editor