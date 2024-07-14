Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 7/1 fouls Acca for Sunday's final

Spain's possession could lead to a Saka foul

Rodri key to stopping England's attack

Shaw will have his hands full against Yamal

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Leg #1 - Bukay Saka to commit 1+ first half fouls

Bukayo Saka continues to be one of England's stand out players and has had an excellent tournament cutting in from the right hand side, notching one goal, one assist, and also converting his penalty. He also had a goal disallowed by VAR against Netherlands.

Saka has also been called upon defensively. He has averaged just one foul per game for England so far this Euros which is below his average for Arsenal where he commits 1.26 fouls and is fouled 2.15 times showing how much of a physical player he is.

Saka was also shown a yellow card in England's semi-final win over Netherlands and is his only booking so far this competition. Spain will offer a very different challenge to England and play out from the back and try to dominate the ball with their fast one touch style of football. This should play into a Saka first half foul.

Leg #2 - Rodri to commit 1+ first half fouls

Rodri has been instrumental in Spain's success so far at the Euros. Once again demonstrating why he is arguably the best central midfielder in the world currently.

Rodri has however been booked three times in his five games for Spain and has averaged one foul per game. England will mount a serious challenge in this final and have large spells of possession, as Rodri will have to try to limit play through Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

Rodri averaged 1.3 fouls per game last season for Manchester City and was fouled 1.1 times per game whilst competing in 12 duels per game. He is a very physical side who is excellent at breaking up play, his experience and quality will be essential for Spain here and hopefully will commit a first half foul for us.

The double on Bukayo Saka and Rodri to commit a first half fouls has been boosted from to 11/43.75 and can be found here;

Leg #3 - Luke Shaw to commit 1+ first half fouls

Luke Shaw was used as a second half substation by Gareth Southgate for England in the Semi-Final as he was deemed not fit to play 90 minutes and was brought on to replace Trippier who has been playing out of position at left back. Shaw immediately boosted England both defensively and in an attacking sense as he was able to deliver crosses for the byline with his left foot.

Shaw has played 88 minutes for England and now appears set to start in the biggest game. He has committed two fouls in his 88 minutes so averaging a foul per half, and he averaged 1.3 fouls per game for United this season, where he received six bookings in just 12 Premier League appearances.

Shaw will be up against Lamine Yamal who has been phenomenal for Spain this tournament at the raw age of 16, and arguably scored the goal of the tournament as Spain knocked France out of the competition.

Yamal was fouled twice that game and will be a handful to mark for Shaw and full of confidence. The very physical Shaw is likely to leave one on him early and commit a first half foul.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted to 7/18.00 and can be found below.

