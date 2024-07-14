Spain vs England Tips: Back 9/2 Card and 85/1 Bet Builder

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Spain v England Euro 2024 Final Special

Alvaro Mo(rat)a

I am going to roll the dice on Alvaro Morata's fitness.

The Spanish captain was hooked on 76 minutes against France but not for an injury, he had just ran himself into the ground.

The injury scare came after the game when a steward clattered into the frontman and appeared to hurt his knee.

Luis de la Fuente did little to calm the nerves in the immediate aftermath but now the dust has settled, the Spanish camp appear pretty confident Morata will be fit for the final though.

Morata is even quoted laughing off the incident saying: "yellow card, nothing more." So, as far as I am concerned, Morata starts.

The thinking is Morata will be carded on Sunday.

The striker's defensive output is so high. Against France he committed three fouls, two the game before and three against Georgia.

Averaging two fouls a game, only five players averaged higher this summer.

Morata has one card at Euro 2024 but a domestic card per 90 average of 0.31 which is why the 5.59/2 for him to be shown a card appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Alvaro Morata to be carded EXC 5.5

Bet Builder at 85/1 86.00

The last dance. One last bite of the cherry. The final chance to punt on Euro 2024 and it would be a shame to waste it without touting a chunky bet builder.

Leg 1: Alvaro Morata to commit 2+ fouls

England are the most fouled side at Euro 2024 drawing exactly 14 per game. Spain conceded 13.8 a game and none of the three nations to concede more made it past the round of 16.

Cody Gakpo conceded three against England in the last game, as did second half substitute Wout Weghorst. Switzerland frontman Breel Embolo also racked up three in the quarters and Slovakia's front three conceded five between them.

So, attackers have averaged 1.22 fouls per game against England during the knockouts and strikers alone have averaged 1.67. Imagine how many Morata is going to concede.

Leg 2: Nico Williams to commit 2+ fouls

England's right side is absolutely menacing.

Bukayo Saka on the wing, Phil Foden and Jude Bellignham drifting into the half spaces and Kobbie Mainoo pulling the strings in midfield.

I imagine an overzealous Spain could rack up the fouls, particularly down their left side like Gakpo (LW, committed three) did for the Netherlands.

Nico Williams defensive output is one of the worst in La Roja's squad yet he commits twice as many fouls (1.2) as he does complete tackles per game. He could struggle to cope with England's right side.

Leg 3: Lemine Yamal to commit 1+ fouls

In the knockouts, Lemine Yamal has committed two fouls against France when he was opposing Theo Hernandez (his side's most fouled player) and three against Georgia.

The 16/17-year-old (it is his birthday Saturday) has committed 1.2 a game this summer and should commit at least one against England given the magnitude of the game.

For all his offensive quality, his defensive work gets overlooked but Yamal has shown this summer he is more than happy to roll up his sleeves and dig in. He averages 1.7 tackles a game, the third most for Spain, and 0.5 interceptions.

The only niggling doubt is England's left side of defence. Kieran Trippier offers next to nothing offensively and although Luke Shaw brings balance, he is not exactly a foul magnet.

This is why I am airing on the side of caution with one foul.

Leg 4: Phil Foden 1+ shots on target

You can't start a fire.

It has taken a while but Phil Foden caught light for England on Wednesday. How he did not find the net I do not know. Three shots, one cleared off the line, one off the post and the other saved. He racked up an xG from shots on target of 0.46 and still had nothing to show for it.

He had a goal disallowed against Slovakia and hit the post (again) against Denmark but is yet to net this summer.

Although I would love it, we don't need him to net on Sunday but just hit the target as he has done with a third of his 12 shots this summer.

For context, Foden is the same price as Saka to have a shot on target. Foden is averaging 0.68 shots on target per 90, Saka is averaging 0.17.

Leg 5: Dani Carvajal to be carded

The final leg of the 85/186.00 is a Dani Carvajal card.

The full back has been booked in both of his two international appearances against England and picked up eight in his last 22 appearances for his nation.

This summer, he was carded against Italy and sent off for two bookings in extra time against Germany.