Spain v England: Back Three Lions for Euro glory & stars to shine in 6/1 special

Spain v England SuperBoost

England have made it to back-to-back European Championship finals and Betfair are offering up a SuperBoost to mark the occasion.

English football fans all know about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, who has committed six fouls at Euro 2024 so far, and managing at least one offence in each of his five appearances at the tournament.

England (84) are the most fouled team in Germany, and boast Jude Bellingham (14) and Harry Kane (11) as two of the top four most fouled players in the competition.

He will also be most likely directly up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who has won 10 fouls at the tournament so far, at 1.7 per 90, and, for whom he has previous with.

In both Arsenal v Chelsea meetings in the Premier League last season, Cucurella committed two fouls directly on Bukayo Saka in each game, and was involved in 10 fouls across the two matches (fouls won + fouls conceded).

Recommended Bet Back Marc Cucurella to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4) NOW SBK 1/1

Spain v England

Sunday 14 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on BBC & ITV

England have a real taste for the dramatic in Euro 2024, so after a 95th-minute overhead kick equaliser and extra-time victory, a dramatic penalty shootout and a last-minute winner, just what will Sunday's final against Spain have in store?

Spain's impressive form sees them installed as 29/202.45 match favourites in Berlin having also shown resilience to beat Germany in extra-time and come from behind to deservedly see-off France in the semis.

Nobody can top Gareth Southgate's side for resilience though, as the only team in Euros history to make the final after trailing in every knockout game, they're 5/23.50 to win the match and 6/52.20 to lift the trophy to make up for their penatly heartbreak against Italy last time.

The Spaniards have a near-perfect record in tournament finals with four wins from five, but they've lost to England in all four Euros meetings - and the manner of their progress means the Three Lions just won't know when they're beaten and have that belief that will make them so hard for Spain to put away.

Finals are traditionally tight, tense affairs with six of the last seven Euro finals seeing under 2.5 goals, which is 8/151.53 here and could easily go that way if England sit back and Spain get comfy just playing the ball around.

But over 2.5 goals has landed in all Spain's knockout games so could be worth a look at 6/42.50 in the final especially if England adopt the same attitude as against the Dutch as for all their nice play Spain have been vulnerable and given away plenty of chances in the knockouts.

So both teams to score at 21/202.05 looks a bet as England will get chances after Germany and France actually generated a higher xG from around the same number of shots on target to Spain - but I think this time Southgate's side can take advantage.

By hook or by crook, England have scrapped their way to the final, and with the belief they've built, the talent that's just starting to show through and the gamechangers on the bench - they can finally end that long wait for silverware on Sunday, and the FA can start measuring Southgate up for his statute.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score and England to lift the trophy SBK 3/1

Star players special worth backing





It takes something to outshine Jude Bellingham but young Lamine Yamal doing what he's done at this tournament despite only turning 17 the day before the final has managed it.

The pair are the star attractions on each side and on the Sportsbook there's an OddsBoost well worth looking at for both players to have a shot on target and also be fouled once each at 6/17.00.

Yamal has been fouled in four of five starts and also hit the target in four of five, overlapping in three games which would have seen his half of the bet land.

For Bellingham, he's the most fouled player on the most fouled team in the tournament, while he's hit the target in three of six games so all in this looks a solid shout based on the stats and the situation.