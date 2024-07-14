Spain v England Opta Stats: Three stat-related bets for each team up to 35/1

The pick of the Opta stats ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 final

Olmo and Yamal numbers suggest they're worth backing

England to make hard work of things again in 35/1 36.00 bet

Spain

The winning run stat

"Spain have won each of their last eight games across all competitions; their longest run since 12 successive victories between June 2009 and June 2010. Indeed, only France in 1984 (14) have scored more goals at a single edition of the UEFA European Championship than Spain's 13 so far."

The Olmo goal machine stat

"Dani Olmo has scored in each of his last three games at the UEFA European Championship finals. Only David Villa at the 2010 World Cup has scored in four successive games of a major tournament for Spain."

The tormentor in chief stat



"No player has created more chances at EURO 2024 than Spain's Lamine Yamal (16), with the winger

creating at least two opportunities in seven of his nine international starts as well as registering three assists at Euro 2024."

England

The never know when you're beaten stat

"England have come from behind in all three of their knockout stage games of Euro 2024 (W2 D1); it's the joint-most of any side at a single edition of the tournament along with Czech Republic at Euro 2004, Turkey at Euro 2008 and France at Euro 2020."

The I get knocked down but I get up again stat



"Jude Bellingham has won more fouls than any other player at EURO 2024 (14), winning three in England's semi-final win over Netherlands - he's won at least three fouls in six of his last nine appearances."

The captain to come good stat



"England's Harry Kane has scored eight goals in his last nine appearances in the knockout stages of major competitions (World Cups/Euros), with six goals in eight such games at the UEFA European Championship finals."

